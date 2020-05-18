The fantastic racing experiences of Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 7 are both on sale for the rest of today.

The two substantially different racing experiences are both discounted on official Xbox platforms. While both are available through Microsoft’s video game subscription service Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC – Play Anywhere, baybee! – you can currently get both titles to own at discounted prices.

First up is Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition which has seen its already affordable price sliced in half for just £9.99. What a deal! This awesome adventure through the amazing Australian landscapes even benefits from a gorgeous Xbox One X update.

You’re in charge of the Horizon Festival. Customise everything, hire and fire your friends, and explore Australia in over 350 of the world’s greatest cars. Make your Horizon the ultimate celebration of cars, music, and freedom of the open road. How you get there is up to you.

You can pick up the game here on the official Xbox Store.

Next up, Microsoft has also discounted the incredulous racing simulator Forza Motorsport 7. While not as cheap as Forza Horizon 3, Microsoft has given the game a hefty 30% discount.

While the game is normally priced at just $29.99, you can pick the game up for just £20.99.

Forza Motorsport 7 is where Racers, Drifters, Drag Racers, Tuners, and Creators come together in a community devoted to everything automotive. Drive the cars of your dreams, with more than 700 amazing vehicles to choose from including the largest collection of Ferraris, Porsches, and Lamborghinis ever. Challenge yourself across 30 famous destinations and 200 Tracks, where race conditions change every time you return to the Track. Experience it all in gorgeous 60fps and native 4K resolution in HDR!

If you want, you can pick the game up right here.