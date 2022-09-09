Deal Alert: Amazon is offering massive discount on Surface Pro X

Microsoft could kill the Surface Pro X lineup and merge it with the existing Surface Pro lineup this year. So if you love what Surface Pro X does and looks like, you may want to buy it before Microsoft discontinues it. And the best time to purchase the device is probably now, as Amazon offers a massive 35% discount.

Microsoft Surface Pro X with 256 GB SSD storage, 16GB RAM, and Microsoft SQ2 chip is now selling at $850, which is $450 less than $1,300 (launch price). The discounted price is available only on the Platinum color variant. So, you have to compromise on the color if you don’t like Platinum. Surface Pro X features a 13-inch screen and is powered by Windows 11. You check out some of the highlighting features below to learn more about the device and make an informed purchasing decision.

Microsoft Surface Pro X highlighting features

You can buy the Surface Pro X device at a whooping $450 discounted price from Amazon.