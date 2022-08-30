Microsoft may have killed the Surface Pro X lineup

Microsoft will celebrate ten years of Surface devices this October by releasing new Surface devices. However, the company may have some surprises in store for us. According to a report from Windows Central, Microsoft is looking to release “Surface Pro 9” in both Intel and ARM variants.

Microsoft Pro X lineup was the only Surface model to offer an ARM chipset. But an ARM-powered Surface Pro 9 has cast serious doubts on whether Microsoft will release “Pro X’ models in the future. As per the report, Microsoft will merge the Surface Pro X and Surface Pro 9 under the same product line.

The upcoming Surface Pro 9 is expected to release this fall, and the Intel version of it could be powered by 12th-generation chips, possibly of the P-series variety. The ARM variant, on the flip side, will pack the Microsoft SQ3, which is based on Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 SoC.

Microsoft will also introduce minor yet noteworthy changes to the next-generation Surface Pro 9 lineup. For example, the report suggests the new device will have a 5G variant and come with new Type Cover colors and designs. It will be interesting to see whether Microsoft introduces the Surface Pro X slim design to future Surface Pro devices. However, the report claims the device will see no significant external design changes.

It is also worth noting that Microsoft has no plans to introduce an AMD variant of the “Pro 9.” However, it will continue to release AMP Surface Laptop models in the future. For example, we will likely see an AMD-powered Surface Laptop 5. Microsoft is expected to release Surface Pro 9 alongside the new Surface Studio and Surface Laptop 5 this fall. Microsoft will likely hold a press event to announce these new devices. Are you excited about the upcoming Surface event? Let us know in the comments section.