Bohemia Interactive, the studio behind the standalone release of DayZ, has closed down.

The closure of the Bratislava based Bohemia Interactive studio is said to not be affecting the release of upcoming DayZ updates that the developer announced earlier this year.

“We recently closed our Bratislava studio,” the game development studio revealed on Twitter. “It was a mutual decision between management and studio leads, and we want to thank all team members for their contribution.”

We recently closed our Bratislava studio. It was a mutual decision between management and studio leads, and we want to thank all team members for their contribution. This decision won't affect the future dev. of DayZ, which will continue as outlined here: https://t.co/iXt1gntkTa pic.twitter.com/Ca6nKH4KcW — Bohemia Interactive (@bohemiainteract) April 27, 2020

Players can still expect updates to improve server-side stability, much-needed bug fixes, and overall gameplay improvements to base building, environments and the game’s underlying systems.

Bohemia Interactive are also working on bringing official modding support to DayZ with full server mission folders for custom communities to create their own versions of DayZ. New weapons, vehicles and mechanics are also in development.

