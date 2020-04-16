Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console leaked

A new Xbox One X special edition has just been leaked in the form of the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console bundle.

Teased through a short glitch on the Xbox website, the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console has leaked ahead of time thanks to some clever fans. The console was initially set to be revealed in four days time – that’s right, 4/20, boys!

Instead, we can now have a gander at the special edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console in its full glory. The console is designed after the in-game patchwork technology, slapping together multiple different colours and machined designs.

While no details have been announced as of yet, we can expect the console to be at least a 1TB console, although upgrading the console’s internal storage up to an impressive 2TB limit would certainly be very appreciated.

This leak comes just hours after Amazon Canada leaked the official Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller, a two-coloured design inspired by Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand character.