Amazon Canada has some leaks to plug as an unannounced Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller has been prematurely revealed.

While the controller is housed in a sleek yellow and green box, the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller itself adopts a more industrial look.

The controller’s “rugged” design is based on the look of Keanu Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand. It features a split gunmetal silver and sleek black look South red accents on certain buttons. The more I look at it, the more I like it.

“Live the mercenary life with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition, featuring a rugged design based on Johnny Silverhand and tech-enhanced insignia,” reads the product description. “This Xbox Wireless Controller immerses you in a future where technology is the key to survival. Button mapping allows you to customize your controller just the way you like it. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack, And with Bluetooth technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs, tablets, laptops, and mobile devices.”

The Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller has a listed release date of May 4th, 2020. However, with CD Projekt RED delaying the futuristic RPG until September, allegedly due to poor Xbox One performance, we expect the controller’s release to be delayed as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be one of the first games to support the free upgrade program for Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox Series X.