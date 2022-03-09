Twitter is continuously making efforts to make the platform more creator-friendly. After the Twitter for Professionals and Twitter Spaces Spark Program in October last year, Twitter now offers the Creator Dashboard.

Creator Dashboard is a tool designed for creators who want to track their estimated earnings from Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces. According to Twitter, it is a handy tool where creators can keep track of the $50 minimum threshold required for payout. It also lets creators manage their estimated payment dates, which can take up to 90 days to deposit in a bank account.

It is currently available to creators in Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces beta in the US using the Twitter for iOS app. The company noted that it is planning to enhance the tool further, hoping that the platform will be the most ideal place for the creator community to monetize content.

“Twitter is where people go to have conversations about what’s happening, and creators help lead those conversations,” a Twitter spokesperson wrote to TechCrunch. “With the Creator Dashboard, we are continuing to elevate our commitment to creators on Twitter by giving them a transparent way to better understand their estimated earnings.”

The new tool can be accessed using the Twitter for iOS app. To find it, just tap on your profile picture at the top on the left nav and go to Monetization. Here, you can View your Earnings dashboard for Ticketed Spaces or Super Follows.

For creators who offer Super Follows that generate revenue by providing content restricted to paid subscribers, the Creator Dashboard features information about the list of new Super Followers, the list of Super Followers who renewed their subscription, and the creator’s total estimated earnings. Meanwhile, the creators who earn revenue from Ticketed Spaces will see a different set of info. In their Creator Dashboard, there is a list of people who bought tickets, the number of tickets sold, and the total estimated earned revenue for each of your Ticketed Spaces.