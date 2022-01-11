Twitter PWA is now getting a bunch of new features with the latest server-side update. The update brings a large number of improvements to the Windows and web app, including support for Super Follows, and Spaces and Communities.

The update also includes bug fixes and other changes. You can read the full official changelog below to know more about what’s new.

Changelog

New

Communities: We’ve been working on a number of things to help you manage and personalize your Communities. Community admins are now able to edit themes, banners, rules, and whether the Community is open or invite-only. More coming soon, keep up with everything with @HiCommunities.

We’ve been working on a number of things to help you manage and personalize your Communities. Community admins are now able to edit themes, banners, rules, and whether the Community is open or invite-only. More coming soon, keep up with everything with @HiCommunities. DMs: There’s been a lot of work done to improve the scrolling experience within DMs. Scrolling through historical content should now feel much smoother, and the conversation will consistently stay pinned to the bottom when it needs to.

There’s been a lot of work done to improve the scrolling experience within DMs. Scrolling through historical content should now feel much smoother, and the conversation will consistently stay pinned to the bottom when it needs to. Spaces: Currently available to a limited number of hosts, we’re working to bring playback of recorded Spaces to Twitter.com. Learn more here, and keep up with all things Spaces with @TwitterSpaces.

Currently available to a limited number of hosts, we’re working to bring playback of recorded Spaces to Twitter.com. Learn more here, and keep up with all things Spaces with @TwitterSpaces. Super Follows: The ability to compose exclusive Tweets for your Super Followers is now available to all creators on Twitter.com.

The ability to compose exclusive Tweets for your Super Followers is now available to all creators on Twitter.com. Twitter Blue: We’re exploring ways to take the Twitter experience to the next level. Now launched in select countries, Twitter Blue is an opt-in, monthly paid subscription giving you access to exclusive features to help you customize your Twitter experience. Along with sign-up and subscription management, we’re starting with a set of features including undo Tweet, top articles, reader mode, ad-free articles, and Bookmark folders. Learn more and stay up to date with @TwitterBlue.

We’re exploring ways to take the Twitter experience to the next level. Now launched in select countries, Twitter Blue is an opt-in, monthly paid subscription giving you access to exclusive features to help you customize your Twitter experience. Along with sign-up and subscription management, we’re starting with a set of features including undo Tweet, top articles, reader mode, ad-free articles, and Bookmark folders. Learn more and stay up to date with @TwitterBlue. Tweets: When new Tweets come in on timelines they’ll be grouped behind a new Tweets bar. This helps maintain your position while scrolling, and allows you to view new content when you’re ready.

When new Tweets come in on timelines they’ll be grouped behind a new Tweets bar. This helps maintain your position while scrolling, and allows you to view new content when you’re ready. Tweets: The Tweet composer on web now supports the ability to add a location to your Tweets if location services are enabled in your browser.

Updated

Accessibility: Improved accessibility role coverage for all modal views by default. This should improve usage generally for screen readers.

Improved accessibility role coverage for all modal views by default. This should improve usage generally for screen readers. Accessibility: We’ve added badges to a number of different types of media for calling out when there is alt text applied.

We’ve added badges to a number of different types of media for calling out when there is alt text applied. Misinformation Labels: We’ve updated the look and feel of our misinformation labels to provide additional context and signal for associated Tweets.

We’ve updated the look and feel of our misinformation labels to provide additional context and signal for associated Tweets. Video: The player will now more gracefully handle requests to adjust the seek position, especially on longer videos. This should result in fewer dropped requests when seeking rapidly, or on slower network conditions.

The player will now more gracefully handle requests to adjust the seek position, especially on longer videos. This should result in fewer dropped requests when seeking rapidly, or on slower network conditions. Spaces: You can now report a Space from the preview screen instead of needing to join the Space to report. Reporting a Space will also display a toast to confirm the report.

You can now report a Space from the preview screen instead of needing to join the Space to report. Reporting a Space will also display a toast to confirm the report. Super Follows: Tweets and replies which are classified as exclusive will now show the proper context within the composer.

Tweets and replies which are classified as exclusive will now show the proper context within the composer. Tweets: Quote Tweets which contain media with sensitive content warnings will now render as links instead of showing a content preview.

Fixed

Accessibility: The password visibility button in the password input field is now properly accessible when tabbing.

The password visibility button in the password input field is now properly accessible when tabbing. Accessibility: Improved accessibility labeling and roles for dialog popups which capture focus, such as the alt text badge.

Improved accessibility labeling and roles for dialog popups which capture focus, such as the alt text badge. Accessibility: We’ve made improvements to handling when avatars should be focusable and when they shouldn’t be.

We’ve made improvements to handling when avatars should be focusable and when they shouldn’t be. Carousels: Prevent flickering from content resizing when rapidly scrolling through carousels.

Prevent flickering from content resizing when rapidly scrolling through carousels. Composer: The modal composer will now prompt you to save or discard your draft if you’ve made changes, and are exiting the flow from within an inner modal such as the GIF picker or scheduler.

The modal composer will now prompt you to save or discard your draft if you’ve made changes, and are exiting the flow from within an inner modal such as the GIF picker or scheduler. Composer: Creating a Tweet thread with a poll will no longer cause an error when adding additional Tweets in the same session.

Creating a Tweet thread with a poll will no longer cause an error when adding additional Tweets in the same session. DMs: Fixed cases where messages with long strings such as URLs would cause DMs to exceed the conversation screen width instead of wrapping.

Fixed cases where messages with long strings such as URLs would cause DMs to exceed the conversation screen width instead of wrapping. DMs: The size of the DM composer button has been changed for mobile devices.

The size of the DM composer button has been changed for mobile devices. DMs: The scroller in the DM conversation window will no longer inappropriately snap you to the bottom when there’s no typing indicator.

The scroller in the DM conversation window will no longer inappropriately snap you to the bottom when there’s no typing indicator. DMs: When making multiple updates to a conversation group’s avatar, only the most recent update will render within the conversation.

When making multiple updates to a conversation group’s avatar, only the most recent update will render within the conversation. Log In: We’ve improved the experience when logging in across mobile and web applications.

We’ve improved the experience when logging in across mobile and web applications. Log In: Prevent issues with the password input moving outside the viewport on mobile devices.

Prevent issues with the password input moving outside the viewport on mobile devices. Multi-Account: Resolved instances where adding a new account would put you in a state where your previous account was incorrectly shown as logged-in.

Resolved instances where adding a new account would put you in a state where your previous account was incorrectly shown as logged-in. Scrollbars: Fixed issues in a number of places where scrollbars were rendering under section headers.

Fixed issues in a number of places where scrollbars were rendering under section headers. Search: Attempting to search for the same query again using the enter key on the search results screen will now query again.

Attempting to search for the same query again using the enter key on the search results screen will now query again. Search: The search filters screen will no longer redirect to the Explore page when there’s no query present.

The search filters screen will no longer redirect to the Explore page when there’s no query present. Spaces: Prevent instances where the Spaces dock contents would move and flicker unexpectedly.

Prevent instances where the Spaces dock contents would move and flicker unexpectedly. Super Follows: When composing exclusive Tweets, the save draft prompt will no longer be shown as they cannot be saved.

When composing exclusive Tweets, the save draft prompt will no longer be shown as they cannot be saved. Super Follows: Scheduling controls have been disabled for exclusive Tweets as they are not currently supported.

Scheduling controls have been disabled for exclusive Tweets as they are not currently supported. Third-Party Sign On: The enter key will now properly submit the request to sign in. Additionally, the account name field should automatically fill with suggestions as expected.

The enter key will now properly submit the request to sign in. Additionally, the account name field should automatically fill with suggestions as expected. Tweets: Tweets sent with the undo Tweet option enabled will no longer stick to the top of the timeline in certain scenarios.

Tweets sent with the undo Tweet option enabled will no longer stick to the top of the timeline in certain scenarios. Tweets: The new Tweets bar will no longer be shown when you’re already at the top of the timeline.

The new Tweets bar will no longer be shown when you’re already at the top of the timeline. Tweets: Clicking the currently active tab will reveal any Tweets that are currently behind the new Tweets bar.

Clicking the currently active tab will reveal any Tweets that are currently behind the new Tweets bar. Tweets: Muting or blocking accounts will now properly remove any associated Tweets from the new Tweets bar.

Muting or blocking accounts will now properly remove any associated Tweets from the new Tweets bar. Tweets: Corrected issues when there are pending Tweets yet to be sent, and you change accounts.

Corrected issues when there are pending Tweets yet to be sent, and you change accounts. Tweets: Educational banners will now consistently render on the Tweet detail screen.

Educational banners will now consistently render on the Tweet detail screen. Typeahead: Fixed instances where the typeahead dropdown would be visually cut off on Android devices.

Fixed instances where the typeahead dropdown would be visually cut off on Android devices. Verification: Progressing through the account verification process without an email address will no longer leave you in an unrecoverable state.

Progressing through the account verification process without an email address will no longer leave you in an unrecoverable state. Video: Resolved instances where captions were unavailable for certain videos.

As mentioned above, this is a server-side update, so don’t waste your time by checking for updates in Microsoft Store. In order to install the update, all you have to do is open Twitter PWA, then close the app, and open it again.

via onMSFT