After extensive testing, Twitter’s feature to apply “one-time sensitive content warnings” to tweets is being rolled out to all users globally on web, iOS, and Android.

With the war in Ukraine currently ravaging the world, and people’s timelines, there couldn’t have been a better time for Twitter to bring this feature out of testing and into the hands of users across its platform, as there’s an abundance of sensitive content making the rounds at the moment.

Allowing users to flag their tweets with warnings for nudity, violence, and “sensitive” content, the content warnings can be simply enabled by tapping the flag icon when editing an attached photo or video in a tweet.

Previously, users wanting to flag potentially sensitive content in their own tweets only had the option of a blanket warning which would be placed on all multimedia tweets from their account, which is hardly an elegant solution.

The option to add one-time sensitive content warnings to photos and videos you Tweet is now available for everyone across Android, iOS, and web. To add a content warning, tap the flag icon when editing the photo/video after you've attached it to your Tweet. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 25, 2022

While Twitter’s content warning system is definitely better than nothing, the implementation has left much to be desired, as the categories for content warnings are currently limited, notably without an option for movie spoilers, and the feature does not currently work on TweetDeck.