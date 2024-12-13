Copilot AI on Edge on Android will soon work just like on the desktop

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft is making Copilot, its AI assistant, a lot more accessible even on mobile browsers, as a recent update for Edge on Android shows.

Folks in Edge Canary, the browser’s experimental channel, reveal that there are two new experimental flags that enable a “native Copilot experience.” Once it’s on, you can summarize web content or expand on specific topics directly from the Copilot pane just like on the desktop.

Here’s what it looks like, courtesy of @Leopeva64 on X:

A couple of new flags in Edge Canary for Android let you enable "a native Copilot experience,” this means the Copilot pane now offers options to “Create a summary” or “Expand on this topic” (just like on the desktop version):https://t.co/IA4gV6Ddhy pic.twitter.com/8witMvdgkk — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) December 13, 2024

The eagle-eyed insider also spots a new setting under Settings > General > Copilot that enables Copilot to “read context clues on the web,” so that the AI can provide context-aware response even better.

Microsoft launched the facelift of Copilot AI a while ago, and just like how it is on the desktop, you can also see this new look on mobile. But, it still had some catching up to do at the time of the launch, because it wasn’t able to summarize PDF files just yet.

Besides the new Copilot UI, Microsoft introduced features like Copilot Voice and Copilot Vision, so you can conversate with the AI using your voice just like Google Gemini Live or ChatGPT’s humanoid lifelike advanced voice mode.