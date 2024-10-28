Copilot's new UI in Microsoft Edge still has a lot of things to catch up to

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft repainted the overall look of Copilot, its AI offering, not too long ago. That means, the Redmond tech giant also revamped the AI’s look across all platforms, whether it’s the web (copilot.microsoft.com), the mobile apps, or even on Microsoft Edge’s side panel.

But it seems like Copilot’s new UI in the popular browser still has a lot of things to catch up to, with some users reporting the missing of some of its important features.

Folks in the browser’s insider community have now spotted that the Copilot UI in Edge isn’t able to summarize a PDF file that’s opened on the browser. It usually greets you with options to “create a summary” or “expand on this topic” whenever you open a web page but that doesn’t seem the case with a PDF file.

One of the features that doesn't work in the new Copilot UI in Edge is the summarization of PDF files, and one feature that does work is the explanation of selected text:

.https://t.co/kXkchU95Xh

.https://t.co/0ZmmPEoO6k pic.twitter.com/WMQIbvgFfn — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) October 26, 2024

Earlier, trusted browser enthusiast @Leopeva64 (as embedded above) also shared on X that the new Copilot UI on Edge was missing some features that were in the old look.

Besides repainting Copilot, Microsoft also added features like Copilot Voice and Copilot Vision. Similar to ChatGPT’s advanced voice mode and even Google’s Gemini Live, Copilot Voice lets you speak like humans with the AI, featuring several voice options.

As for Copilot Vision, it lets the AI “vision” and interact with the content displayed on your screen, so you can ask questions about text, images, or whatever it is within your view. So, these two features really go well side by side together.