Stardew Valley creator Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone has confirmed on Twitter that he is currently working on a “couple of new projects” related to Stardew Valley, but has also asked that people not get “too hyped.”

Replying to Twitter user @TtHGEQQwG6mduA2, Barone confirmed that one of the projects takes place in the world of Stardew Valley, but isn’t a farming game. He’s “not 100% sure” about the world in which the other project is set just yet, but says it will tie into Stardew Valley in some way.

Yes, I'm actually working on a couple of new projects. One takes place in the world of Stardew Valley, but is not a farming game. The other, I'm not 100% sure about the world yet, but it will tie into Stardew Valley in some way — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 11, 2020

However, shortly after mentioning that two new projects are in the works, Barone also sent out a Tweet saying “I see [the original Tweet] is blowing up and there are articles coming out, etc…. all I ask is please don’t get too hyped at this stage.”

“I want to avoid too much hype or speculation,” Barone continued. “I’d like to just make whatever game comes naturally to me without too much pressure or expectation.”

Barone finished his Tweet thread with “I’m not setting out to make the next indie smash hit, I just want to make another game that I enjoy and am happy with. And to share some of my art & ideas with the world. If it becomes popular, I will be happy, but it’s not my focus.”

Stardew Valley was first released on PC on February 26th, 2016, and passed the “1 million copies sold” milestone just two months after its launch. It’s since been ported to Mac, Linux, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and even certain Tesla cars.

The game follows the story of a player stuck in a dead-end office job who wants to find meaning in life. Realising that their deceased grandfather left them his farm in his will, the player escapes the city and moves to Stardew Valley.

The game isn’t just about farming, though. Players can also raise animals, build special buildings, craft artisan goods, go mining, donate to the museum, uncover hidden areas, discover secrets, fight their way through hordes of monsters, improve the town, make friends, and even find the love of their life.

