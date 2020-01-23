Country life simulator Stardew Valley has officially sold over 10 million copies, according to game creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone.

The game was first released on PC on February 26th, 2016, and passed the “1 million copies sold” milestone just two months after its launch. It’s since been ported to Mac, Linux, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and even certain Tesla cars.

Stardew Valley has sold over 10 million copies. It's strange & amazing to think back to when I was making this game in my bedroom w/ no clue if anyone would like it. Only 4 years ago! To everyone who has played this game, supported it, and made all of this possible: Thank you!! — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) January 23, 2020

Even more impressive is that Stardew Valley was created solely by Barone, who developed Stardew’s music, art, programming, and design all by himself. The only outside help Barone had was from Chucklefish programmer Tom Coxon, who coded the network implemented in the game’s multiplayer update.

The latest update for Stardew Valley (v.14) has been live on PC, Mac, Linux, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 since December. Update 1.4 is free and adds so many new features and quality of life fixes that Stardew almost feels like a brand new game.

Mobile players should be aware that 1.4 saves from PC aren’t compatible with the current versions of Stardew on mobile. If you transfer your saves from mobile to PC, you won’t be able to transfer them back until mobile gets the latest update.

If you want to get into the farming life for yourself, you can pick Stardew up on Steam here, the PlayStation Store here, the Microsoft Store here, the Switch eShop here, the Apple App Store here, and the Google Play Store here. Happy farming and psst, marry Shane, it’s worth it!