Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone, also known as ConcernedApe, has revealed their next game, ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier.

“After dedicating 10 years of my life to Stardew Valley (and counting), the time has finally come to announce my next game,” creator Eric Barone announced on a new website for the game. “It’s called ‘ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier’.”

“In Stardew Valley, the focus was more humble: living off the land, growing food, and connecting to the people and nature around you,” Barone explained on his new website. “With my next game, I wanted to explore more fantastical possibilities… experiences that take you beyond the ordinary. That’s where magical haunted ghost chocolate comes in.”

In an early gameplay video, which was released alongside the new website, we’re given a glimpse of Haunted Chocolatier’s gameplay and design, which both feel very reminiscent of Barone’s last game, Stardew Valley.

Alongside Stardew Valley-esque combat which appears to be one way to gather chocolate making ingredients, players will also be running and designing their very own cute chocolate shop staffed by ghosts.

When not chocolate making, it appears in the early gameplay video that you’ll be able to make and cultivate relationships with people around town, once again similar to Barone’s previous game.

Unfortunately for everyone wishing to dive into the life of a chocolatier, Haunted Chocolatier is still a while away from release, with Barone saying that “there is a ton of content I still need to make,” and that “it will be a while before this game is done.”