Evan Blass has leaked new pictures of the Surface Duo heading for AT&T. The device is expected to hit shelves as soon as the last week of August and may be formally launched next week.

See the pictures below:

Gallery

The picture interestingly shows that the device will feature a search bar with Google as the default, which is quite a departure by Microsoft. In turn however, it will also come with the full suite of Google applications prominently pinned, including the Google Play Store and YouTube.