Circle to Search will soon let you search for songs, like Shazam & YouTube Music

When Google first launched Circle to Search, the AI-powered feature was a flagship tool that was initially exclusive to Samsung Galaxy S24 & Google Pixel smartphones. It simplifies how you search for things on the web where you can simply draw a circle anywhere on your screen and have it searched on the web afterwards.

Now, as the Mountain View tech giant launched the September 2024 update, or the Android 15, for Android, Circle to Search got a new capability we didn’t think was coming.

Just like on Shazam, you can search for music via Circle to Search by long-pressing the Home button to summon the Circle to Search and then tapping the music button to start searching. Then, once the song has been identified, it will show you the track name and the artist of the song that you’ve just heard, whether it’s on social media on your phone or it’s playing near you.

YouTube also has a somewhat similar feature rolling out a little while ago. The Google-owned video-sharing platform now lets you search for songs by simply humming—Google started the experiment for this feature back in August 2023.

Android 15 also gives your phone four other key features. The popular OS now lets you hear detailed audio descriptions of images through TalkBack, listen to web pages read aloud in Chrome (similar to the desktop), receive earthquake alerts across the U.S. and its territories, and navigate with offline maps on Wear OS watches.