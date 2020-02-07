Google has been working on bringing Dark Mode to Chrome for a while now. Last year the company rolled dark mode for both Android and PC but those settings apply to the browser.

However, Google is now working on a feature for Chrome that would allow users to force dark mode on websites. The feature will respect system-wide settings so it will force dark mode only if you have dark mode enabled on your PC or Android. Currently, the feature is available in Canary for Android devices. If you’re using Google Chrome Canary then you can head to chrome://flags, search and enable “Darken websites checkbox in the themes Settings” flag. Now head to Settings > Themes and enable “Darken websites” option. The feature is already available on PCs and it’s good to see Google bring it to Android as well.

The feature is handy for those who browse a lot on their phones and don’t want to strain their eyes. The feature is currently under testing and should roll out to the public soon.

Via Techdows