Androids might soon have a ChatGPT digital assistant that users can use instead of Google Assistant

OpenAI’s ChatGPT appears to be exploring new features that could enhance its accessibility and functionality on Android devices. Recent app updates reveal code and UI elements hinting at the following:

Code suggests the potential for setting ChatGPT as the default assistant app, enabling access through hot words or specific gestures. This functionality, however, is not yet fully implemented.

A currently disabled Quick Settings tile suggests a shortcut to launch an assistant mode within the app. The code also indicates this feature might require a ChatGPT Plus subscription, but confirmation is pending.

This information was discovered during an APK teardown, but what does it mean?

An APK teardown is a process that involves breaking down an APK (Android Application Package) file to analyze its components and code. This process can help predict future features or changes that may be added to the app based on the work-in-progress code. However, it is important to note that not all of the predicted features may actually make it into the final public release of the app.

While the potential impact of these features is noteworthy, further development and official confirmation from OpenAI are necessary before drawing definitive conclusions.

It’s important to note that these features are not officially announced, and their final implementation or release remains uncertain. Additionally, limitations exist, such as ChatGPT’s inability to create custom hot words due to restricted API access.

Could it be a coincidence that this came out after the rumored Google Pixel exclusive assistant Pixie?

