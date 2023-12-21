ChatGPT with voice is now widely available for free mobile users

OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT with voice is now available to all free users, at least from what’s visible on the Google Play Store. This means you can now have natural conversations with ChatGPT, just like with a human or somewhere close to that.

When you go to update the app on Google Play Store, under the ‘Events and Order’ section, you can see that the new update is here.

This is what the update says:

With voice, you can engage with ChatGPT in a back-and-forth conversation. Speak on the go, request a bedtime story for your family, or settle a dinner table debate. Download the ChatGPT app and tap the Headphones icon to start a conversation.

No such announcement is visible on the Apple App Store, but its functionality was available.

How do I use it?

To get started, download the ChatGPT app and tap the Headphones icon. You can then choose from various male and female voices and different accents.

Once you’ve chosen a voice, you can start talking to ChatGPT. You can ask it questions, give it instructions, or have a conversation. ChatGPT will use its knowledge and understanding of the world to respond to you naturally and engagingly.

We advise readers to double-check information from GPT 3.5, as it provides incorrect responses from time to time.