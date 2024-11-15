ChatGPT on Windows is now available to all users while its macOS version can now work with other apps

You can download ChatGPT on Windows via the Microsoft Store

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

It’s been a good day for users of ChatGPT’s desktop apps. ChatGPT on Windows is now available to all users—including the free tier—and on macOS, OpenAI now lets ChatGPT work with other apps on your desktop.

The Microsoft-backed company launched the ChatGPT app on Windows PCs a while ago for paid subscribers. You can also summon the AI chatbot with the Alt + Space shortcut, and even use the humanoid lifelike voice mode to chat with your computer.

The ChatGPT desktop app also includes OpenAI’s o1-preview, the company’s latest model that excels in reasoning. It also comes with web search, collaborative tools for writing and coding, and creative tools like the text-to-image model DALL-E 3.

For macOS folks, OpenAI has also opened an early beta for a feature that lets you “understand, read from, and write” to common dev tools like VS Code, Xcode, Terminal, and iTerm 2. Of course, it’s only available for paid users for now works exclusively under your permission. The AI company has also promised to add more apps soon.

Despite Microsoft’s heavy involvement in OpenAI’s finances, the ChatGPT desktop app first arrived on macOS before Windows.

That was a clever business move to try to land Apple as a client first, but oddly enough, OpenAI has not released the official ChatGPT app on the App Store. That means, you have to download its dmg file via OpenAI’s website, which opened up to some security concerns regarding its encryption.

You can download ChatGPT on Windows via the Microsoft Store.