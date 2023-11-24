You’ll soon be able to change wallpaper on Google Chrome using AI

Google Chrome is getting ready to pump more AI features into its popular browser. Not too long after introducing an “Advanced” section to the Settings for AI, we’re now seeing the first option that’s been added to it: the ability to change wallpaper on Google Chrome using AI.

The discovery, shared by @Leopeva64 on X (fka Twitter), shows that the new option is a toggle called “Expanded theme gallery” in the browser’s experimental channel. Once you click on it, it will trigger the browser to open the “Customize Chrome” side panel that enables advanced wallpaper search options.

Take a look:

Another option has been added to the new AI section of Chrome's Settings page, "Expanded theme gallery", apparently this toggle enables advanced wallpaper search options in the "Customize Chrome" panel:https://t.co/dyWkyNfeCD pic.twitter.com/V3SqOzoMNh — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) November 24, 2023

Additionally, pre-existing options like the “Compose” and “Organize Tabs” functions are also available.

And you may have guessed it: Compose uses AI to assist users in rephrasing text, akin to a similar feature already offered in Edge. The other feature, Organize Tabs, can manage users’ tab clutter by managing them properly.

This won’t be the last and only AI-related feature that’s coming to Google Chrome, though. Google’s notable competitor, Microsoft, has also made its Bing AI chatbot available on Chrome.

What are your thoughts on this addition? Let us know in the comments!