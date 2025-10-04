Change New Outlook Back To Old Outlook On Windows And Mac

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The new Outlook interface offers a modern look and some enhanced features, but many users prefer the familiarity and simplicity of the classic version. If you’ve upgraded to the new Outlook and find yourself missing the old layout, you’re not alone. Fortunately, reverting to the old Outlook is possible on both Windows and Mac, although the method varies slightly depending on your operating system.

This article will guide you through the top four methods to switch back to the classic Outlook, allowing you to restore the interface you’re most comfortable with. Whether you’re struggling to find specific features or simply prefer the older design, these steps will help you regain the Outlook experience you know and love.

How Can I Revert to the Classic Outlook?

Method 1: Using the “New Outlook” Toggle (Windows)

This is the easiest and most direct method to switch back to the old Outlook on Windows.

Open the New Outlook: Launch the new Outlook application on your Windows machine. Locate the “New Outlook” Toggle: Look for a toggle switch located in the upper-right corner of the Outlook window. It’s usually labeled “New Outlook.” Turn off the Toggle: Click the toggle switch to turn it off. Provide Feedback (Optional): A dialog box may appear, asking for feedback on why you’re switching back. You can provide feedback or simply skip this step. Outlook Will Revert: Outlook will automatically close and reopen in the classic version.

Method 2: Via the Registry Editor (Windows)

If the toggle switch is missing or not working, you can use the Registry Editor to force Outlook to revert to the classic version. Warning: Incorrectly editing the registry can cause serious problems. Back up your registry before proceeding.

Open Registry Editor: Press the Windows key, type “regedit,” and press Enter. Navigate to the Outlook Key: In the Registry Editor, navigate to the following key: HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Office\16.0\Outlook\Preferences Create a New DWORD Value: Right-click in the right pane, select “New,” and then click “DWORD (32-bit) Value.” Name the Value: Name the new value UseNewOutlook . Set the Value Data: Double-click the UseNewOutlook value and set its “Value data” to 0 . Restart Outlook: Close the Registry Editor and restart Outlook. It should now open in the classic version.

Method 3: Using the “Revert to Legacy Outlook” Option (Mac)

On Mac, the process is slightly different but still straightforward.

Open the New Outlook: Launch the new Outlook application on your Mac. Go to the “Outlook” Menu: Click on “Outlook” in the menu bar at the top of the screen. Select “Revert to Legacy Outlook”: Choose the “Revert to Legacy Outlook” option from the menu. Confirm the Reversion: A dialog box may appear asking for confirmation. Confirm that you want to revert to the legacy version. Outlook Will Revert: Outlook will close and reopen in the classic version.

Method 4: Reinstalling an Older Version (Windows and Mac – Advanced)

This method is more complex and involves uninstalling the current version of Outlook and installing an older one. This is generally not recommended unless other methods fail, as it may involve compatibility issues and potential security risks. Make sure you have the installation file and product key for the older version before proceeding.

Uninstall the Current Outlook: Uninstall the new Outlook from your computer through the Control Panel (Windows) or Applications folder (Mac). Download the Older Version: Obtain the installation file for the older version of Outlook you want to use. Install the Older Version: Run the installation file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the older version of Outlook. Activate the Product: Activate the older version of Outlook using your product key. Disable Automatic Updates: To prevent Outlook from automatically updating to the new version again, disable automatic updates in Outlook’s settings.

Tips

Always back up your registry (Windows) before making changes.

If you’re having trouble finding the toggle switch, make sure you have the latest updates installed.

Consider providing feedback to Microsoft about why you prefer the classic Outlook.

Be cautious when downloading older versions of Outlook from unofficial sources, as they may contain malware.

Comparing Methods

Feature Method 1 (Toggle) Method 2 (Registry) Method 3 (Mac) Method 4 (Reinstall) Ease of Use Very Easy Moderate Easy Difficult Risk Low Moderate Low High Applicability Windows Only Windows Only Mac Only Windows & Mac Permanence Temporary Semi-Permanent Temporary Permanent Recommended Use Case First Attempt Toggle Missing First Attempt Last Resort

Getting Back to the Classic Outlook You Prefer

Switching back to the classic Outlook is usually a straightforward process, especially using the toggle switch on Windows or the “Revert to Legacy Outlook” option on Mac. If those methods don’t work, the Registry Editor (Windows) or reinstalling an older version can provide a more permanent solution. Choose the method that best suits your technical skills and comfort level to restore the Outlook experience you prefer.

FAQ

How do I know if I have the new Outlook? The new Outlook has a redesigned interface with a simplified ribbon and a toggle switch in the upper-right corner.

Why would I want to switch back to the old Outlook? Many users prefer the classic Outlook for its familiar layout, specific features, and better compatibility with certain add-ins.

Is it safe to edit the Windows Registry? Editing the registry can be risky if done incorrectly. Always back up your registry before making any changes.

Will Microsoft eventually remove the option to switch back to the old Outlook? It’s possible that Microsoft may eventually remove the option to switch back, so it’s a good idea to provide feedback about why you prefer the classic version.

Can I use both the new and old Outlook versions on the same computer? No, you can only use one version of Outlook at a time. Switching between versions requires closing and reopening Outlook.

