As things continue to go from bad to worse for Activision Blizzard, Phil Spencer has spoken out, revealing Xbox is “evaluating all aspects” of their relationship with Activision Blizzard.

In an email seen by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Xbox’s Phil Spencer has stated that they’re “evaluating all aspects of our relationship with Activision Blizzard and making ongoing proactive adjustments,” following the damning report by the Wall Street Journal.

This Wall Street Journal report claimed that CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of the allegations of sexual misconduct and mistreatment going on within the company “for years,” yet did not act to rectify the situation, even reportedly protecting some of the accused.

In the email to Xbox staff, Spencer reportedly told employees that he is “disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions.”

Spencer later provided additional comment to IGN, stating that “I personally have strong values for a welcoming and inclusive environment for all of our employees at Xbox. This is not a destination but a journey that we will always be on. The leadership at Xbox and Microsoft stand by our teams and support them in building a safer environment for all.”

Following this statement, an Activision Blizzard spokesperson responded to IGN, stating that “we respect all feedback from our valued partners and are engaging with them further. We have detailed important changes we have implemented in recent weeks, and we will continue to do so. We are committed to the work of ensuring our culture and workplace are safe, diverse, and inclusive. We know it will take time, but we will not stop until we have the best workplace for our team.”

While things are looking increasingly dire over at Activision Blizzard, it’s currently unclear what, if anything, will change in the coming weeks and months as more partners, employees, and shareholders take a stand against the claimed “pervasive ‘frat boy’ workplace culture.”