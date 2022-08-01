TikTok is more than just a video streaming platform for some: it is also a place of music discovery where even the oldest and completely written-off songs see a second chance. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, realized that and saw the opportunity to start a new app that would specifically serve the music needs of users. That said, ByteDance filed a trademark application for an app called “TikTok Music” on May 9 in the US after its earlier submission in Australia back in November last year. (via Business Insider)

TikTok has a considerable population now, and the best thing about the app is its influence in helping users discover songs, whether they are new or old. ByteDance seems to be taking that to the next level, based on the patent filings exposed by Business Insider recently. According to Insider, the app will allow one to purchase, play, share, and download music, songs, albums, and lyrics. Aside from the ability to “live stream audio and video,” it will reportedly let the users create playlists and upload cover photographs for them and “comment on music, songs, and albums.”

It can be recalled that ByteDance already owns a music app called “Resso,” which runs in the markets of India, Brazil, and Indonesia. What’s special about it? ByteDance is using the TikTok app to draw and invite people to try Resso. For instance, the company is using a Resso button on TikTok apps in Brazil to allow them to launch the music app in just a snap. It’s still unknown if ByteDance would do the same to TikTok Music once it launches, but given the number of TikTok users and its ability to cater to different music in any content uploaded, it is not impossible.