Bluetooth not working after Windows 11 update? Here’s how to fix effectively

Is your Bluetooth not working after Windows 11 update? You’re not the only one.

In the wake of the recent Cumulative Update Preview for Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5026446) release from May 2023, for example, numerous users have encountered Bluetooth connectivity problems on their laptops.

One affected user, who owns an Asus laptop, reported on Microsoft Community the sudden disappearance of the Bluetooth on/off button and unsuccessful attempts to resolve the issue by reinstalling the Bluetooth driver.

If you could relate to this situation, then you’ve stumbled upon the right article. Here’s how you can fix Bluetooth not working after Windows 11 update.

How to fix Bluetooth not working after Windows 11 update

Restarting your computer.

1. Turn off your computer/laptop for 30 minutes, then turn it on again

Running the Bluetooth Troubleshooter

1. Go to the Settings app

2. Select System ? Troubleshoot.

3. Click Other troubleshooters.

4. Select Bluetooth then click Run this troubleshooter.

Running the Services app

1. Press Windows key+R to open Run then type: services.msc

2. Find Bluetooth Support Service in the list

3. Right-click it then select Restart

4. Right-click it again then select Properties

5. Click General Tab, in the Startup Type option, choose Automatic in the drop-down list.

6. Click Apply and OK, then restart your computer.

Restarting the Device Manager

1. Open Device Manager

2. Click View/ Show hidden devices

3. Expand Bluetooth, then right-click on the Bluetooth driver

4. Select Uninstall

5. Restart your computer

Have you fixed the problem of Bluetooth not working after Windows 11 update? Let us know in the comments!