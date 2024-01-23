Bluetooth Keyboard Not Working Windows 11 [Fixed]

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Is your Bluetooth keyboard not working on Windows 11? If yes, then please read through this article for the resolutions. I researched the internet for all possible causes and explained the solutions accordingly.

How To Fix Bluetooth Keyboard Not Working on Windows 11

Preliminary solutions

Try the keyboard on a different computer.

Restart your computer.

Turn on the physical switch on the Bluetooth keyboard.

Reconnect the keyboard.

Change its battery.

If these didn’t work, try the following fixes:

Solution 1: Make Sure the Keyboard Is Connected in Settings

Bluetooth keyboards are connected to the system through a USB dongle. They appear in the Settings section automatically.

Right-click on the Start button and select Settings from the menu. Go to the Bluetooth and Devices tab in the left pane. Click on Devices in the right pane. In the Input section, you’ll notice Connected devices. The Bluetooth keyboard will appear with a green dot if connected.

Solution 2: Remove Other Connected Bluetooth Devices

When many Bluetooth devices are connected to the same computer, they interfere with each other. To remove them from Settings:

Right-click on the Start button and select Settings from the menu. Go to Bluetooth and Devices >> Devices. Click on the three dots associated withthe device and select Remove device.

Obsolete drivers may cause the issue of the Bluetooth keyboard not working in Windows 11. To solve it, you can update the Bluetooth, USB, and Keyboard drivers.

Press Windows + R to open the Run window. Type the command DEVMGMT.MSC and hit Enter to open the Device Manager window. Expand Bluetooth. Right-click on Intel Wireless Bluetooth and select Update driver. Click on Search automatically for drivers. Now, expand Keyboards. Right-click on HID Keyboard Device and select Update driver. Now, click on Search automatically for drivers. Finally, expand Universal Serial Bus Controller. Right-click on the first USB Composite Device. Select Update driver. Click on Search automatically for drivers.

Solution 4: Run the Bluetooth Troubleshooter

The Bluetooth troubleshooter checks for issues with Bluetooth devices and fixes them if possible.

Right-click on the Start button and select Settings from the menu. Go to System >> Troubleshoot >> Other troubleshooters. Click on Run corresponding to the Bluetooth troubleshooter.

An excellent method of updating all drivers at once is to install optional updates to your system.

Right-click on the Start button and select Settings from the menu. Go to Windows Updates >> Advanced Options >> Optional Updates. Install any available Optional update. Return to the Windows Update page. Click on Check for Updates.

Solution 6: Turn Off the Filter Keys

If the Filter keys are on, it may appear that the Bluetooth keyboard isn’t working on Windows 11.

Right-click on the Start button and select Settings from the menu. Go to Accessibility >> Keyboard. Turn the switch off for Filter keys.

So, now you know how to deal with your Bluetooth keyboard not working on Windows 11. I’ve covered all possible causes and related solutions in this article. Usually, updating drivers and reconnecting the keyboard will fix the problem.