Bluetooth Toggle Missing on Windows 10/11: 7 Easy Fixes

<a href="https://alex710723856.survey.fm/windows-copilot-on-release">View Survey</a> <a href="https://alex710723856.survey.fm/windows-copilot-on-release">View Survey</a> Close survey X Is Copilot the best AI companion out there? Help us find out by answering a couple of quick questions! Let's start Microsoft Copilot Survey

Is the Bluetooth toggle missing on Windows 10/11 for you? You can’t connect other Bluetooth-enabled devices to your PC if you can’t find this button.

If you’re facing the same issue, continue reading this article. I’ll introduce you to 7 solutions that actually work and lead you through all the steps.

Bluetooth Toggle Missing on Windows 10 or 11 [Fix]

I’ve arranged the methods from easy to hard for a more efficient troubleshooting process. So, let’s jump right in!

Solution 01: Power Cycle Your Windows Computer

If you’re lucky enough, your Bluetooth toggle might appear again after you power cycle your Windows device.

Shut down your computer by clicking on the Start button and then the Power icon. Now, click on Shut Down to power off your Windows 10/11 computer. Wait for 10 seconds. Now, press the power button to start it.

After that, go to the Bluetooth section to check if the toggle button has appeared.

Solution 02: Enable Bluetooth From BIOS/UEFI

If your Bluetooth service is disabled, there’ll be no toggle button. You can confirm its status on the system BIOS.

Restart your Windows PC. While starting, enter the BIOS/UEFI settings by pressing keys like Delete, F2, F2 + Delete, F8, etc. Go to the section named Advanced, Peripheral, or Integrated Peripherals. Check if Bluetooth is enabled for this computer or not.

Solution 03: Restart Bluetooth Service

You’ll also need to restart this feature to make the toggle button appear.

Press Win + R to open the Run dialog box. Type services.msc and press Enter. Find the Bluetooth Support Service from the list. Right-click on it and click on the Restart option to restart the Bluetooth.

Solution 04: Update Bluetooth Driver

If the previous methods didn’t work, it’s time to start implementing more technical solutions, like updating the Bluetooth driver.

Update Driver From Computer

An outdated or missing driver could be causing the trouble. Here’s how to take care of it:

Type Device Manager in the Search box on your computer taskbar. Click on the top result to open it. Double-click on the Bluetooth option to open the list. See if any Bluetooth device driver has a yellow warning sign. If yes, right-click on it and select the Update driver option from the context menu. Follow the prompts to install the updated Bluetooth driver.

Update Driver From Manufacturer Website

If the Bluetooth driver is missing, you’ll need to install it from the motherboard manufacturer’s website.

Open the official website of your laptop or desktop manufacturer. Depending on the website, you might need to choose the computer model or driver list first. Proceed to download and install the Bluetooth driver suitable for your Windows PC.

Apart from these, you can also install a third-party Bluetooth driver named Bluesoleil. This driver works on almost all computers, regardless of your motherboard brand.

Solution 05: Check Built-In Bluetooth Connection

The toggle could also be missing because the built-in Bluetooth isn’t functioning properly. In order to fix this problem, you need to be aware of certain things.

Just because your computer has built-in Bluetooth does not mean it’ll function, no matter what. There has to be a Bluetooth antenna and it should be connected to the motherboard. So, you’ll need to check if your computer motherboard is connected to the antenna on the I/O panel.

If it’s not, check your motherboard’s packaging to find the antenna. Take it out and connect it to the I/O panel of the motherboard using the round connectors. Make sure to turn off the computer before doing this.

After you have connected the Bluetooth antenna successfully, turn on the computer. You’ll see a prompt about new device installation on the system tray. Click on it and follow the onscreen instructions.

If you don’t see any such prompt, go to the Bluetooth & other devices section to see if the Bluetooth toggle is visible. If it’s still not visible, you need to manually install the Bluetooth driver and check again for the toggle button.

Remove and Reconnect Bluetooth Transmitter

If your antenna is connected but the toggle is still missing, you should try reconnecting it with the following steps:

Unhook the round connectors from the back of the motherboard’s I/O panel. Shut down the computer. Unplug the power cord. Wait for 10 seconds. Reconnect the round connectors of the Bluetooth transmitter or Bluetooth antenna. Reconnect the power cord. Start the PC.

Solution 06: Run Bluetooth Troubleshooter

If you’re still not getting the toggle button, this troubleshooting method might help you. Here’s how to do it on a Windows 10 PC:

Press the Windows + I keys together to open Settings. Navigate to Update & Security and then choose Troubleshoot. Select Additional troubleshooters and click on Bluetooth. The troubleshooter will run and fix issues automatically.

This process is slightly different on a Windows 11 PC. Here’s how:

Press the Windows + I keys together to get to the Settings app. Click on the System option on the left-side menu. Then, scroll down on the right-side menu to find the Troubleshoot option. Now, go to the Other troubleshooter option. There, go to the Other section and you should find the Bluetooth troubleshooter. Click the Run button.

Solution 07: Restore Your Windows OS

If all else fails, you can try to restore your computer to the last version with functional Bluetooth.

Type recovery in the search field. Go to the Recovery of Control Panel from the search results. Click on Open System Restore. Click on the Next button. You’ll see a list of restore points. Select the date and time when the Bluetooth toggle was working. Click on the Next button. Click on Finish on the next screen and proceed with the on-screen instructions.

Related readings:

If you perform the above approaches one by one, you should be able to get rid of the Bluetooth toggle missing on Windows 10/11 problem. Which of these methods helped you fix the issue? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.