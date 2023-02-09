Blue subscribers can finally publish long-form content on Twitter

Months after taking charge as the chief of Twitter, Elon Musk announced that the microblogging site was working on a new feature to allow users to publish long-form content on the platform. Musk said it was on the “todo list.” Now, the developers at Twitter have finally successfully developed the capability.

The Elon Musk-led Twitter is now rolling out the ability to post long-form tweets for the Blue subscribers. For everyone else, the character limit stays at 280, but paid subscribers will now be able to write a post within 4,000 characters and it on Twitter. The long-form post will not appear in the form of a thread, however. Twitter will show you the first couple of lines of long-form content, and if you want to go ahead and read the entire post, a clickable Show more option will be there to show you the full tweet.

However, long tweets are currently available only for people in the United States. Despite the fact that Twitter Blue is available in other countries as well, the 4,000 characters limit is still limited to a particular geographic region. But Twitter will certainly expand it to more countries in the coming weeks, at least to those regions where the company’s Blue offering is already available.

need more than 280 characters to express yourself? we know that lots of you do… and while we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once. we get that. so we're introducing longer Tweets! you're gonna want to check this out. tap this ?… https://t.co/lge9udRzLE — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) February 8, 2023

In related news, Twitter has expanded its Blue paid subscription to more regions. Besides regions where the subscription was available from the day it was launched, the social media giant has announced that its paid Blue offering is now available in India, Indonesia, and Brazil. Countries where Blue made its debut today will also get long-form content support, hopefully in the next few weeks.

Did you subscribe to Twitter Blue? If yes, what are the features you want the social media giant to add next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.