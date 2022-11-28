Elon Musk wants to expand the Twitter character limit

Elon Musk is gearing up for the release of three new checks for Verified this week. But Twitter under Musk is open to many radical changes, one of which is expanding the character limit, enabling users to post long tweets. Musk has recently commented on the idea of increasing the Twitter character limit.

Replying to a user’s suggestion that Twitter should increase the limit to 1,000, Musk has said that “it’s on the todo list.” The company is already working on the ability to post long tweets, but this is different from what 1,000 character limit would mean.

Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong previously spotted that Twitter was working on the ability for users to publish long tweets. This feature would automatically put tweets in a thread every time your limit crosses 280. However, the expansion of the character limit to 1,000 would mean users will be able to post a single tweet that contains up to 1,000 characters.

On the idea of expanding the character limit to 1,000, Elon Musk said nothing except to reveal that the company will work on it in the future. In other words, it is currently unknown when Twitter users will be able to post tweets that contain 1,000 characters.

It’s on the todo list — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

For those who do not like reading threads, 1,000 characters limit will be very useful. And a lot of creators will want to use that instead of making a thread every time they post something long on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Twitter users are waiting for the next Friday to learn more about the company’s new paid subscription. Apart from the Blue Verified, the subscription was supposed to bring additional benefits, including the ability to post long videos, priority in replies, and more.

If you are not verified on Twitter, will you pay a monthly fee of $8 to get yourself verified on the platform? Let us know in the comments section.