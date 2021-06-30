In a new partnership, Bloober Team, creators of The Medium, will be teaming up with Konami, publishers of the Silent Hill series, to reportedly create a new game in the franchise.

This “strategic cooperation agreement” between Bloober Team and Konami will “include jointly developing selected contents and exchanging know-how,” according to Bloober Team’s press release about this new partnership.

It’s not been officially confirmed what Bloober Team might be working on alongside Konami, however, VGC reports that “one of the projects it’s working on is Silent Hill related,” which corroborates past rumours and reports we’ve heard as well.

It’s believed that this won’t be the only Silent Hill in development at the moment, as VGC has also reported previously that a “prominent Japanese developer” is also creating a game for the franchise, which should be revealed later this summer.

This all but confirmation that Bloober Team is working on a Silent Hill game should be great news to fans of the franchise, as The Medium was a fantastic horror adventure that used the best of the new generation’s hardware. In our review, we thought that The Medium was a “deeply captivating and powerful experience,” so they should do wonders with Silent Hill.