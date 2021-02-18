Two Silent Hill projects might be in development

Konami might have two Silent Hill games in development, one by a Japanese development studio and another by Bloober Team.

In an interview with GamesIndustry, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno explained that they’re currently working on an established horror franchise from a “very famous gaming publisher”.

“We’ve been working for more than a year on another gaming project, another horror IP, and we’re doing this with a very famous gaming publisher,”Babieno said. “I can’t tell you who. I can’t tell you what the project is, but I’m pretty sure when people realize we’re working on it, they will be very excited.”

Bloober Team’s Silent Hill project is described as more action focused than their work on The Medium, much like the B-Tier games in the series like Downpour.

“[Psychological horror] is still in our DNA. We still would like to have this taste of making games, but we would like to tell our stories more with action,” the CEO said. “That’s why our future projects will be more from the first-person perspective, like The Medium. We’ll have much more advanced game mechanics.”

In an article by VGC, it was reported that a Silent Hill game is currently in development by a “prominent Japanese developer” that has a reveal planned for this Summer.

The outlet reports that publisher Konami has been shopping the franchise around to multiple studios. One developer that was named was Until Dawn Supermassive but the studio didn’t sign a deal.