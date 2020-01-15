Xiaomi is all set to expand its gaming smartphone portfolio by launching a successor to the Black Shark 2, which, in all likelihood, will be called Black Shark 3. The smartphone is expected to be available by the end of March and that means we’re only just more than a month away. And what is even more exciting is the fact that the Black Shark 3 leaks have already started to pour in.

The latest leak gives us a few details about the display of the Black Shark 3 smartphone. According to the leak, the smartphone will feature a QHD display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Xiaomi will also let you choose between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, so if you’re a big fan of long battery life, you’ll have the option to switch to 60Hz or 90Hz. You’ll also be able to choose between FHD and QHD.

Apart from Xiaomi, there are other manufacturers that are going to launch smartphones with 120Hz display for the first time. OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, all are reportedly working on a 120Hz display technology for their upcoming flagship smartphones.

Coming back to Black Shark 3, previous rumors suggested a whopping 16GB RAM and support for 5G networks. The smartphone is also rumored to pack a Snapdragon 865 processor and an efficient cooling system. Unfortunately, we don’t have details about the camera and other specs of the smartphone.

via: Fonearena