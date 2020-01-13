In an interview with TheVerge, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that its upcoming smartphones will feature a display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz. Although the CEO didn’t specifically mention OnePlus 8, the statement kind of buttresses previous rumors of OnePlus 8 series rocking a 120Hz display. Lau also went on saying that it would be “the best smartphone display in 2020”.

Unless you’ve been living under the rock, you’d know that OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also claimed that the OnePlus 8 smartphones will be the most beautiful sometime back.

OnePlus also claims that the animations on the 120Hz display will look smoother. The company that helped OnePlus develop the 120Hz OLED display is Samsung.

OnePlus 8 could also come with a custom MEMC chip, short for motion estimation / motion compensation chip. Dedicated MEMC chip inside the OnePlus 8 means playing fast-paced gaming or watching high octane action movies on the smartphone will be a delightful experience. The new screen technology will also bring 10-bit HDR support and has 4096-level of automatic brightness control.

Currently, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro gives you the option to switch between 60Hz and 90Hz and this trend is likely to continue in the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones, meaning OnePlus 8 users will likely be able to switch between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz.

OnePlus is holding a special event in Shenzhen, China today to talk more about its new display technology.