At the end of a rather quiet N7 Day, BioWare finally treated their devoted Mass Effect fans with a teaser for the next game in the franchise.

After being revealed via Twitter and EA’s website, the teasing image was quickly dissected by fans to pull out every last morsel of information that potentially exists. While there’s little in the way of official information beyond the fact that the team is “working on the next Mass Effect,” there are undoubtedly a lot of interesting teasing tidbits in the poster.

Most notably, the terrain of the poster prominently looks like a giant geth, potentially giving us a hint at the race’s significance within the new game’s story. On the ground just outside the crater in the image, it appears that there’s also a geth corpse, further indicating something might be up with the species.

Moving away from the crater we can see four figures standing outside of an SFX branded spaceship which looks vaguely similar to the Normandy and Tempest ships from previous Mass Effect games. One of these figures looks to be a krogan, potentially even Wrex since krogan’s can live up to 1000 years.

We have another #N7Day surprise for you from the team working on the next Mass Effect. ? Thank you all for being the best fans in the world! pic.twitter.com/kUwASGJhcx — Mass Effect (@masseffect) November 7, 2021

As for what any of this actually means, we’ll have to wait and see, as BioWare will likely remain tight-lipped for now until they have more to show. Until BioWare speaks once more we’ll just have to wildly speculate about all things geth while hoping that the new ship gives us a greater degree of space-faring freedom than we’ve seen before.

No release date, or name, for this new Mass Effect game has been announced by BioWare.