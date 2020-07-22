Bioware is still making progress on the development of Dragon Age 4 – yes, you can all calm down now – but remote working is making development difficult.
Bioware Executive Producer Mark Darrah took to Twitter to explain that the developer is still working on Dragon Age 4 despite the drought of news on the upcoming RPG sequel.
I realize that most of you are here for Dragon Age news and there hasn’t been a lot of that lately,” Darrah wrote on Twitter.
“Let me just run down some things I an say:
- We are working on the next Dragon Age
- Yes we are working from home
- Working from home is harder
- We are making progress”
The next entry in the Dragon Age series isn’t expected to release until 2022, presumably as an exclusive title on the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles. Of course, the tactical fantasy RPG will also be available on Steam. With a smattering of EA games moving from Origin to Steam, we can expect the game to be there as well.
