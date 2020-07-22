Bioware is still making progress on the development of Dragon Age 4 – yes, you can all calm down now – but remote working is making development difficult.

Bioware Executive Producer Mark Darrah took to Twitter to explain that the developer is still working on Dragon Age 4 despite the drought of news on the upcoming RPG sequel.

I realize that most of you are here for Dragon Age news and there hasn’t been a lot of that lately,” Darrah wrote on Twitter.

“Let me just run down some things I an say:

We are working on the next Dragon Age Yes we are working from home Working from home is harder We are making progress”

The next entry in the Dragon Age series isn’t expected to release until 2022, presumably as an exclusive title on the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles. Of course, the tactical fantasy RPG will also be available on Steam. With a smattering of EA games moving from Origin to Steam, we can expect the game to be there as well.

