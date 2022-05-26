After giving away Borderlands 3 for free last week, Epic Games has continued its generosity by giving away BioShock: The Collection for absolutely nothing.

As the second of three” blockbuster” games to be given away during Epic’s 2022 MEGA sale, BioShock: The Collection is undoubtedly a game you’ll want to add to your collection if you don’t own it already, and not just because it’s free for this week.

Available to claim until next Thursday, the 2nd of June, there’s not really a reason not to claim this latest free game so long as you can bring yourself to use Epic’s much-maligned storefront.

After BioShock: The Collection has had its time front and center on the Epic Games Store, Epic will once again shake things up to make another “blockbuster” mystery game free to claim for a week, in celebration of its ongoing MEGA sale.

If you’re not already convinced to boot up and log into the Epic Games Store to claim this latest free game, here’s a little bit about BioShock: The Collection, in order to tempt you that much more:

BioShock: The Collection – Available May 26th to June 2nd

Experience the unforgettable worlds and monumental stories of the award-winning BioShock series with BioShock: The Collection. Journey to the cities of Rapture and Columbia across BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, including all single-player add-on content. Fight for your life and outsmart your enemies, be it deep beneath the waves or high above the clouds.

Alongside giving away blockbuster games for free each week, Epic Games also has one hell of a sale going on. In the Epic Games’ MEGA sale, Epic is offering up to 75% off on over 1600 games and ad-ons. Here are a few of our top picks from the sale to help sort the wheat from the chaff: