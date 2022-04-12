Epic Games has announced that they have completed another monumental round of funding, raking in $2 billion for its metaverse exploits and continued growth.

Unlike previous rounds of funding which would have investors from all over throwing their money at Epic Games, this latest round was dominated by increased investments from existing partners Sony and KIRKBI, the investment company behind The LEGO Group. Both parties are said to have invested an additional $1 billion in Epic Games.

Despite all the investment that Epic Games has and continues to receive in order to “build the future of digital entertainment”, the concept of a metaverse still remains somewhat nebulous to say the least.

Miraculously, and no doubt to the dismay of Meta and Decentraland, Epic Games’ Fortnite is still seemingly leading the metaverse charge into the future with its concert experiences and cross-brand promotions which are so common now that they’ve almost lost all sense of novelty that they once had.

While the metaverse continues to be the buzzword de jour for tech companies to toss around, it’s becoming increasingly possible that Epic will be the company to actually make it work, as on top of all their funding, partnerships, and acquisitions Epic Games also has quite the powerful toolset at their disposal, as they are the minds behind the recently officially released Unreal Engine 5.

Epic Games is still refusing to tell us exactly what the metaverse they’re building even is, or if it will exist as some part of Fortnite, however, the company’s founder and CEO, Tim Sweeney, at least stated in a press release that this latest round of investment will “accelerate our work to build the metaverse and create spaces where players can have fun with friends, brands can build creative and immersive experiences and creators can build a community and thrive.”