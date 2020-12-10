The highly anticipated and very secretive BioShock 4 could be the series’ largest entry to date, taking the franchise to its first open-world location.

Revealed by multiple job listings posted by 2K Games’ newest development studio Cloud Chamber, it appears that the in-development BioShock 4 project will take the series away from its linear design into a more open design philosophy.

In a job listing looking for a Systems Designer for the game, spotted by Twitter user Maruno NL3, Cloud Chamber is asking for an employee that will be able to help them create an “ambitious, narratively-driven project full of character and personality.”

Diving further into the job listing, Cloud Chamber is hunting for developers that have experience with developing feel RPGs that will help them further develop the game’s “dialogue systems”. The studio is also looking for an AI programmer that will help to development team to create a “meaningful AI urban crowd system” in the upcoming game.

As the upcoming BioShock game continues its development, it’s clear that not much is known about the fourth game in the beloved first-person franchise.

While not much information is known, the game will be avoiding a return to any previously established locales from the previous games, at least for the main part of its story. That means no return to Columbia or Rapture, the former being present in every game in some form.

The last game in the BioShock franchise released way back in 2011 on the Xbox 360, PS3 and PC. While all three titles were remastered for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch as part of a full collection – complete with all of the games’ DLC – it’s been a lot time since fans have been able to dive into the franchise.

