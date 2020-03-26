Alongside the likes of XCOM 2 Collection and Borderlands Legendary Collection, 2K Games has announced that BioShock: The Collection will be coming to Nintendo Switch.

The announcement was included as part of a Nintendo Direct Mini in which Nintendo announced numerous titles coming to their console in 2020. Amid the announcement was BioShock: The Collection, a port of the iconic three games to Nintendo Switch.

BioShock: The Collection will include BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Infinite. All games will include all of their post-launch DLC; both Minerva’s Den and Burial At Sea will be included.

The physical cartridge for BioShock: The Collection will be a 16GB cartridge, but not all of the games will be included on it. Instead, the cartridge will include the opening acts of each game, but additional files will have to be downloaded.

The BioShock franchise is set to continue with a now in-development BioShock 4.