After Tom Brady’s outrage, Bills OC Ken Dorsey destroys another Surface tablet

Microsoft Surface isn’t just the official tablet of the National Football League… it is the official frustration outlet of players and coaches, too! After the news of Tom Brady crushing a tablet last week during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Saints, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey now makes the headlines after making a tantrum and repeatedly slamming a Surface on a table out of frustration with the results of Bills game against the Miami Dolphins at 19-21.

Buffalo Bills coach destroys a Microsoft Surface tablet pic.twitter.com/CsxvbMTPv9 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) September 25, 2022

To make things straight, Dolphins managed to win against the Bills, which apparently ran out of time and lost the chance to redeem themselves. That, of course, was something that translates to regrets and frustrations, and once the camera shifted to Dorsey in the booth, the OC was seen completely losing his cool: banging the headset to the table and later smashing the poor Surface tablet repeatedly like the Hulk.

Nonetheless, this is not something new in football ever since Microsoft became “the official sideline technology sponsor of the NFL,” which resulted in the birth of the Sideline Viewing System that provides coaches and players near-real-time images and game data. NFL says on its website that the Surfaces are customized “to meet the league’s demands,” “to withstand heat, cold, rain and glare,” and “to be able to stand up to the occasional drop.” Seeing the fate of the recent Surfaces crushed by Dorsey and Brady, however, is a different situation. Despite this, Microsoft EVP and Surface chief Panos Panay confidently commented on Brady’s outburst, saying “Rest assured the Surface should be just fine.”

During a guesting on a night radio with Jim Gray, Brady apologized for his actions and explained the curious reason behind his frustration, saying he “had a pretty bad record against that tablet” and that he “forgot the password” so he “couldn’t log in.”

“Unfortunately, the tablet just happens to get in the way, and obviously that’s the reason things weren’t going great [against the Saints], so I had to take it out on the poor meaningless tablet,” he added.

Despite this, Brady jokingly suggested that it probably wouldn’t be the last scene he would be seen crushing a Surface.

“I’m trying to make sure I don’t throw my arm out when I throw it, but I was pretty pissed [against the Saints],” Brady told Gray. “Until I get it right, I’m going to keep doing it. Obviously with repetition being the key to success, I got to get the perfect tablet slam, which I haven’t gotten yet. Tune in next week to see if it happens.”

NFL, meanwhile, doesn’t want to let the events pass without consequences. According to reports, aside from the memo the league sent to the 32 teams after Brady and the Bucs destroyed three tablets during the games against the Saints (Brady broke two and one was stepped on the Buccaneers’ sideline during Tampa’s 20–10 win), Dorsey should now expect to receive discipline from NFL.