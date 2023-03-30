Better direct messaging “coming soon” to Twitter, says Elon Musk

Twitter is undergoing lots of changes under Elon Musk’s watch. And while not everything is appreciated by the users, the social media company did manage to bring some positive changes to its platform. It also wants to bring more such changes to the platform in the future, an example of which is better direct messaging.

Direct messaging (DM) on Twitter is not as good as other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Users raised the issue multiple times even before Musk took over the company. And it is finally taking concrete steps to solve the company’s DM problem.

In reply to a tweet that was asking Musk to better the DM feature on the platform, Musk said that it’s “coming soon.” The multi-billionaire did not mention what improvements it would add to the messaging feature. One of the major issues in Twitter DM is that you still see the badge notification in the Message icon even after seeing and replying to messages. This issue is particularly common in the Twitter Android app. Hopefully, this issue will be fixed soon.

Coming soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2023

In other Twitter news, Elon Musk recently announced that its algorithmic timeline, famously known as “For you,” will only include tweets from verified Twitter handles. Another major change the company will introduce is preventing non-paid users from participating in voting on the platform. Also, legacy Blue tick holders will now have to buy the Blue subscription to retain their verification badge, effective from April 1.

Twitter Blue is now available globally, with prices varying based on where you live. In the US, you have to pay a monthly subscription fee of $8 if you want to purchase it from the web, while Twitter iOS and Android clients will ask you $11 a month to get the paid monthly plan.