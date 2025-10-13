Best YouTube Live Streaming Software For PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Live streaming on YouTube has exploded in popularity, offering creators a direct line to their audience. To deliver a smooth and engaging broadcast, you need the right software. This article explores the top YouTube live streaming software options for PC in 2025, helping you choose the perfect tool to elevate your streams.

Whether you’re a seasoned streamer or just starting out, selecting the right software is crucial. These programs can enhance your production value, streamline your workflow, and ultimately help you connect with your viewers on a deeper level. Let’s dive into the best options available.

What’s the Best Live Streaming Software for YouTube?

OBS Studio

OBS Studio (Open Broadcaster Software) is a free and open-source powerhouse. It’s incredibly versatile, allowing you to capture multiple sources, create custom scenes, and utilize a wide range of plugins for advanced features. OBS Studio is a favorite among streamers for its flexibility and extensive customization options. It’s a great choice for both beginners and experienced users alike.

Free and open-source

Highly customizable

Supports multiple sources

Extensive plugin support

Pricing: Free

Streamlabs Desktop

Streamlabs Desktop is built on top of OBS Studio but offers a more streamlined and user-friendly experience. It comes with a built-in app store for widgets, overlays, and alerts, making it easy to enhance your stream’s visual appeal and interactivity. Streamlabs is a great choice for those who want the power of OBS with a more intuitive interface.

User-friendly interface

Built-in app store

Pre-built themes and widgets

Streamlined setup

Pricing: Free (with optional Streamlabs Prime subscription for additional features)

XSplit Broadcaster

XSplit Broadcaster is a premium streaming software known for its reliability and professional-grade features. It offers a smooth and stable streaming experience, even with demanding setups. XSplit is a popular choice for professional streamers and esports broadcasters.

Reliable and stable streaming

Professional-grade features

Supports multiple sources

Customizable overlays

Pricing: Subscription-based, starting at $2.50/month (billed annually)

vMix

vMix is a professional-grade live production software that offers a wide range of features, including multi-camera switching, virtual sets, and advanced graphics. It’s a powerful tool for creating high-quality live streams and broadcasts. vMix is a popular choice for professional studios and event organizers.

Multi-camera switching

Virtual sets

Advanced graphics

Professional-grade features

Pricing: Starts at $60 for the Basic HD edition.

Wirecast

Wirecast is another premium live streaming software that offers a wide range of features, including multi-camera support, graphics, and encoding. It’s a popular choice for professional streamers and broadcasters who need a reliable and feature-rich solution. Wirecast is known for its ease of use and robust performance.

Multi-camera support

Graphics and encoding

Easy to use

Robust performance

Pricing: Starts at $599

NVIDIA Broadcast

NVIDIA Broadcast is a software suite designed to enhance your audio and video quality during live streams and video conferences. It uses AI-powered features to remove background noise, blur your background, and even replace it with a virtual background. NVIDIA Broadcast is a great choice for streamers who want to improve the quality of their streams without investing in expensive hardware.

AI-powered noise removal

Background blur and replacement

Easy to use

Improves audio and video quality

Pricing: Free (requires an NVIDIA RTX graphics card)

Lightstream

Lightstream is a cloud-based streaming platform that simplifies the streaming process. It allows you to create professional-looking streams without the need for a powerful PC. Lightstream is a great choice for beginners and those who want to stream from a less powerful computer.

Cloud-based platform

Simplified streaming process

No need for a powerful PC

Easy to use

Pricing: Subscription-based, starting at $8/month

Feature Comparison

Software Price Key Features Ease of Use OBS Studio Free Free, open-source, highly customizable, supports multiple sources, extensive plugin support Moderate Streamlabs Desktop Free (Prime optional) User-friendly interface, built-in app store, pre-built themes and widgets, streamlined setup Easy XSplit Broadcaster \$2.50/month (annual) Reliable and stable streaming, professional-grade features, supports multiple sources, customizable overlays Moderate vMix \$60+ Multi-camera switching, virtual sets, advanced graphics, professional-grade features Complex Wirecast \$599+ Multi-camera support, graphics and encoding, easy to use, robust performance Moderate

FAQ

