How To Show This PC On The Desktop In Windows 11: A Simple Guide

Windows 11 offers a streamlined and modern interface, but sometimes finding familiar features can be a bit tricky. One such feature is the “This PC” icon, which provides quick access to your drives, folders, and devices. If you’re used to having this icon readily available on your desktop, you might be wondering how to display it in Windows 11.

Fortunately, adding the “This PC” icon to your desktop is a straightforward process. This guide provides a simple, step-by-step approach to bring back this convenient shortcut, allowing you to easily manage your files and navigate your system.

Where Do I Find “This PC” on Windows 11?

Method 1: Using the Settings App

Right-click on any empty space on your desktop. Select “Personalize” from the context menu. In the Settings window, click on “Themes” in the left sidebar. Click on “Desktop icon settings” under the “Related settings” section. In the “Desktop Icon Settings” window, check the box next to “Computer”. Click “Apply” and then “OK”. The “This PC” icon should now appear on your desktop.

Method 2: Creating a Desktop Shortcut Manually

Right-click on any empty space on your desktop. Select “New” and then “Shortcut”. In the “Type the location of the item” field, enter the following: explorer.exe ::{20D04FE0-3AEA-1069-A2D8-08002B30309D} Click “Next”. Enter “This PC” as the name for the shortcut. Click “Finish”. (Optional) To change the icon, right-click the new shortcut and select “Properties”. Click the “Change Icon…” button. Select a new icon or browse to C:\Windows\System32\imageres.dll for more options. Click “OK” to apply the new icon.

Method 3: Using the Run Command

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type shell:ThisPCDesktop and press Enter. This will directly create a “This PC” icon on your desktop.

Tips

If you can’t find the “Desktop icon settings” in Themes, make sure Windows is activated.

You can drag the “This PC” icon to your taskbar to pin it there for even quicker access.

If the icon appears but is not working, try restarting your computer.

Quick Access to Your Computer

Adding the “This PC” icon to your desktop in Windows 11 is a simple way to improve your workflow and access your files quickly. By following these steps, you can customize your desktop to suit your needs and preferences.

FAQ

How do I change the icon for This PC on my desktop? Right-click the “This PC” icon, select “Properties,” click “Change Icon,” and choose a new icon.

Why can’t I find the “Desktop icon settings” in Themes? Ensure that your Windows 11 is activated. If it’s not activated, some personalization options might be limited.

Can I pin “This PC” to the taskbar? Yes, simply drag the “This PC” icon from your desktop to the taskbar.

What if the “This PC” icon doesn’t work after I add it? Try restarting your computer. If the problem persists, recreate the shortcut using the manual method.

Is there a way to access “This PC” without having it on the desktop? Yes, you can access it through File Explorer by clicking on “This PC” in the left navigation pane.

