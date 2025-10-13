How To Change Brightness On Windows 11: A Simple Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Adjusting the brightness on your Windows 11 computer is a simple task that can significantly improve your viewing experience and even save battery life. Whether you're working in a dimly lit room or under bright sunlight, knowing how to change brightness on Windows 11 ensures optimal visibility and comfort. This guide provides a straightforward, step-by-step approach to help you master this essential function.

This article will walk you through multiple methods to adjust your screen’s brightness, from using keyboard shortcuts to accessing settings menus. By the end of this guide, you’ll be able to quickly and easily customize your screen’s brightness to suit any environment.

Want to Adjust Your Windows 11 Brightness?

Using Keyboard Shortcuts

Many laptops have dedicated keys for adjusting brightness, usually located on the function keys (F1-F12). These keys are often marked with a sun or lightbulb icon.

Look for the brightness keys on your keyboard (usually F1-F12). Press the key with the sun/lightbulb icon while holding down the “Fn” key (if necessary). Some laptops don’t require the “Fn” key. Repeatedly press the brightness up or down keys to adjust the screen brightness to your preferred level.

Adjusting Brightness via the Settings App

The Settings app provides a centralized location for customizing various aspects of your Windows 11 experience, including display brightness.

Click the Start button. Select Settings (the gear icon). Click on System. Select Display. Under the “Brightness & color” section, use the slider to adjust the brightness level to your liking.

Using the Action Center

The Action Center provides quick access to frequently used settings, including brightness control.

Click the Action Center icon in the taskbar (it looks like a speech bubble or a set of sliders). Locate the brightness tile. If you don’t see it, click “Expand.” Click the brightness tile repeatedly to cycle through different brightness levels. You can also click and drag on the tile to fine-tune the brightness.

Adjusting Brightness Through Power Options

You can also adjust your brightness via the power options, which is useful to set different brightness levels when on battery vs. when plugged in.

Click the Start button. Type “Control Panel” and select it from the search results. Click on Hardware and Sound. Select Power Options. Next to your selected power plan, click “Change plan settings”. Adjust the “Adjust plan brightness” sliders for both “On battery” and “Plugged in” to your desired levels. Click “Save changes”.

Using Windows Mobility Center

The Windows Mobility Center offers another way to quickly adjust brightness, especially on laptops.

Press the Windows key + X to open the Quick Link menu. Select Mobility Center. Use the brightness slider to adjust the screen brightness.

Automatically Adjusting Brightness

Windows 11 can automatically adjust brightness based on ambient light conditions, if your device has the necessary sensors.

Click the Start button. Select Settings (the gear icon). Click on System. Select Display. Under the “Brightness & color” section, toggle “Change brightness automatically when lighting changes” to the “On” position.

Tips

Battery Saving: Lowering your screen brightness can significantly extend your laptop’s battery life. Consider reducing brightness when you’re not near a power outlet.

Lowering your screen brightness can significantly extend your laptop’s battery life. Consider reducing brightness when you’re not near a power outlet. Eye Strain: Adjusting brightness to match your environment can reduce eye strain. Lower brightness in dimly lit rooms and increase it in bright environments.

Adjusting brightness to match your environment can reduce eye strain. Lower brightness in dimly lit rooms and increase it in bright environments. External Monitors: If you have an external monitor, you may need to adjust its brightness using the monitor’s physical buttons or on-screen display (OSD) menu.

Let’s find your perfect brightness on Windows 11.

FAQ

How do I fix my brightness control if it’s not working? Try updating your display drivers, restarting your computer, or checking your power settings.

Can I adjust brightness on multiple monitors independently? Yes, Windows 11 allows you to adjust brightness for each connected monitor separately through the Settings app.

Why is my screen dim even at maximum brightness? Check if the “Adaptive Brightness” feature is enabled and interfering. Also, ensure your display drivers are up to date.

How do I adjust brightness using the command line? You can use PowerShell commands to adjust brightness. Search online for specific commands and syntax.

Is there a way to quickly switch between brightness levels? Some third-party apps allow you to create custom brightness profiles and quickly switch between them.

Finding the Right Brightness

