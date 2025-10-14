Top Keyboard Locker Software In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Worried about prying eyes or accidental keystrokes when you step away from your computer? Keyboard locker software offers a simple yet effective solution to prevent unauthorized access and protect your work. In 2025, with increased remote work and shared devices, these tools are more valuable than ever.

This article explores the best keyboard locker software options available, helping you find the perfect fit for your security needs. We’ll delve into their features, pricing, and how they can safeguard your system from unwanted input.

Which Keyboard Locker Software Should I Choose?

Here are five of the best keyboard locker software options to consider in 2025:

KeyFreeze

KeyFreeze is a lightweight and straightforward keyboard and mouse locker. It’s designed for simplicity, making it ideal for users who need a quick and easy way to disable input. It’s particularly useful for preventing children or pets from interfering with your computer while you’re away.

KeyFreeze effectively locks both the keyboard and mouse, preventing any accidental or intentional input. It’s a no-frills solution that prioritizes functionality over advanced features, making it a great choice for basic security needs. It’s very easy to use and set up.

Simple and easy to use

Locks both keyboard and mouse

Lightweight and doesn’t consume many resources

Pricing: Free

Kid Key Lock

Kid Key Lock is specifically designed to prevent children from disrupting your computer activities. It allows you to lock specific keys or the entire keyboard and mouse, ensuring that your child can watch a video or play a game without accidentally closing it or messing with settings.

Kid Key Lock offers a range of customization options, allowing you to tailor the locking behavior to your specific needs. You can disable specific keys, lock the mouse, or even create custom hotkeys for locking and unlocking. This flexibility makes it a versatile tool for parents and educators.

Customizable key locking

Mouse locking options

Hotkey support for easy locking and unlocking

Prevents accidental keystrokes from children

Pricing: Free

Simple Keyboard Locker

Simple Keyboard Locker lives up to its name by providing a very streamlined approach to locking your keyboard. It’s a small, portable application that doesn’t require installation, making it easy to carry on a USB drive and use on any computer.

Simple Keyboard Locker is designed for users who want a quick and easy way to disable their keyboard without any complicated settings or configurations. It’s a great choice for public computers or shared workstations where you want to prevent unauthorized access.

Portable and doesn’t require installation

Simple and easy to use

Locks the entire keyboard

Pricing: Free

Toddler Keys

Toddler Keys is another excellent choice for parents who want to protect their computers from curious toddlers. It not only locks the keyboard and mouse but also plays sounds and displays images to entertain children while the computer is locked.

Toddler Keys combines security with entertainment, making it a win-win for both parents and children. The sounds and images can keep toddlers engaged while preventing them from accidentally disrupting your work or accessing sensitive information.

Keyboard and mouse locking

Plays sounds and displays images

Entertains children while locked

Customizable settings for sounds and images

Pricing: Free

Windows Built-in Lock Feature (Windows Key + L)

While not technically “software,” the built-in Windows lock feature (accessed by pressing the Windows key + L) provides a basic level of keyboard and mouse locking. When you lock your computer using this method, you’ll be prompted to enter your password to regain access.

The Windows lock feature is a convenient and readily available option for quickly securing your computer when you step away. It’s not as customizable as dedicated keyboard locker software, but it’s a simple and effective way to prevent unauthorized access.

Built-in to Windows

Quickly locks the computer

Requires password for access

Pricing: Free (included with Windows)

Feature Comparison

Software Price Keyboard Lock Mouse Lock Customization Additional Features KeyFreeze Free Yes Yes No None Kid Key Lock Free Yes Yes Yes Key customization, hotkey support Simple Keyboard Locker Free Yes No No Portable Toddler Keys Free Yes Yes Yes Sounds and images for entertainment Windows Lock (Win + L) Free Yes Yes No Requires user account password to unlock

Tips

Use strong passwords: When using any keyboard locker software that requires a password, make sure to choose a strong and unique password to prevent unauthorized access.

When using any keyboard locker software that requires a password, make sure to choose a strong and unique password to prevent unauthorized access. Test the software: Before relying on any keyboard locker software, test it thoroughly to ensure that it functions as expected and doesn’t have any unexpected side effects.

Before relying on any keyboard locker software, test it thoroughly to ensure that it functions as expected and doesn’t have any unexpected side effects. Consider your needs: Choose keyboard locker software that meets your specific needs and requirements. If you need advanced customization options, look for software that offers them. If you just need a simple and easy-to-use solution, a basic keyboard locker may be sufficient.

Choose keyboard locker software that meets your specific needs and requirements. If you need advanced customization options, look for software that offers them. If you just need a simple and easy-to-use solution, a basic keyboard locker may be sufficient. Keep your software updated: Regularly update your keyboard locker software to ensure that you have the latest security patches and bug fixes.

Securing Your Computer Has Never Been Easier

Choosing the right keyboard locker software can significantly enhance your computer’s security and prevent unwanted access. Whether you’re a parent protecting your computer from curious children or a professional safeguarding sensitive information, there’s a keyboard locker solution that fits your needs.

FAQ

What is keyboard locker software?

Keyboard locker software is a type of application that disables the keyboard and/or mouse input on a computer, preventing anyone from using it without authorization.

Is keyboard locker software safe to use?

Yes, reputable keyboard locker software is generally safe to use. However, it’s important to download software from trusted sources and keep it updated to avoid security vulnerabilities.

Can I lock my keyboard without software?

Yes, Windows has a built-in lock feature that can be accessed by pressing the Windows key + L. This will lock your computer and require a password to regain access.

How do I unlock my keyboard after using keyboard locker software?

The method for unlocking your keyboard will vary depending on the software you’re using. Some software may require you to enter a password, while others may use a specific key combination.

What if I forget the password to unlock my keyboard?

If you forget the password to unlock your keyboard, you may need to restart your computer. In some cases, you may need to reinstall the keyboard locker software. It is best to write it down somewhere safe.

