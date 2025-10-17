Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Staying organized and on top of your tasks can be a challenge in today’s fast-paced world. Fortunately, reminder software offers a powerful solution to help you manage your time effectively and ensure you never miss an important deadline. With a wide array of options available, finding the perfect reminder app can significantly boost your productivity and reduce stress.

This article explores some of the best reminder apps slated for 2025, highlighting their key features, benefits, and pricing. Whether you need a simple to-do list or a comprehensive task management system, there’s an app on this list to suit your specific needs and help you stay on track.

What Are The Best Reminder Apps To Use In 2025?

Todoist

Todoist is a versatile task management app that goes beyond simple reminders. It allows you to create tasks, set deadlines, and organize them into projects. Its natural language processing makes adding tasks quick and intuitive. You can also collaborate with others on projects, making it ideal for team-based work.

Todoist can help you manage personal tasks, work projects, and even long-term goals. Its customizable features and integrations with other apps make it a powerful tool for staying organized. With Todoist, you can prioritize tasks, track your progress, and ensure you never miss an important deadline.

Task prioritization with color-coded labels

Collaboration features for team projects

Integration with popular apps like Gmail and Google Calendar

Progress tracking and productivity reports

Pricing: Free plan available; Premium plan at $4 per month.

Google Tasks

Google Tasks is a simple and straightforward task management app integrated directly into the Google ecosystem. It allows you to create tasks, set due dates, and organize them into lists. Its seamless integration with Gmail and Google Calendar makes it easy to manage tasks directly from your inbox or calendar.

Google Tasks is perfect for users who want a basic and easy-to-use reminder app. Its clean interface and integration with other Google services make it a convenient option for managing your daily tasks. With Google Tasks, you can stay organized without the complexity of more feature-rich apps.

Seamless integration with Gmail and Google Calendar

Simple and intuitive interface

Task lists for organizing tasks

Due dates and reminders

Pricing: Free with a Google account.

Microsoft To Do

Microsoft To Do is a task management app designed to help you stay organized and focused on your most important tasks. It allows you to create tasks, set due dates, and organize them into lists. Its integration with Microsoft Outlook makes it easy to manage tasks directly from your email.

Microsoft To Do is ideal for users who want a clean and efficient task management app. Its integration with other Microsoft services and its focus on simplicity make it a great choice for managing your daily tasks. With Microsoft To Do, you can stay on top of your to-do list without feeling overwhelmed.

Integration with Microsoft Outlook

Task lists for organizing tasks

Due dates and reminders

Daily planner feature

Pricing: Free with a Microsoft account.

TickTick

TickTick is a comprehensive task management app that offers a wide range of features to help you stay organized and productive. It allows you to create tasks, set deadlines, and organize them into lists. Its advanced features, such as habit tracking and Pomodoro timer, make it a powerful tool for boosting productivity.

TickTick is perfect for users who want a feature-rich task management app that can help them stay organized and focused. Its customizable features and integrations with other apps make it a versatile tool for managing your daily tasks. With TickTick, you can track your progress, develop good habits, and ensure you never miss an important deadline.

Habit tracking

Pomodoro timer

Task lists for organizing tasks

Due dates and reminders

Pricing: Free plan available; Premium plan at $2.99 per month.

Any.do

Any.do is a task management app that combines task lists, calendars, and reminders into a single, easy-to-use interface. It allows you to create tasks, set due dates, and organize them into lists. Its unique features, such as the Any.do Moment, help you plan your day and stay focused on your most important tasks.

Any.do is ideal for users who want a comprehensive task management app that can help them stay organized and productive. Its intuitive interface and integration with other apps make it a great choice for managing your daily tasks. With Any.do, you can plan your day, track your progress, and ensure you never miss an important deadline.

Calendar integration

Any.do Moment for daily planning

Task lists for organizing tasks

Due dates and reminders

Pricing: Free plan available; Premium plan at $5.99 per month.

Memorigi

Memorigi is a unique task management app that uses a spaced repetition system to help you remember your tasks and goals. It allows you to create tasks, set deadlines, and organize them into projects. Its gamified interface and customizable themes make it a fun and engaging way to stay organized.

Memorigi is perfect for users who want a task management app that can help them remember their tasks and goals. Its spaced repetition system and gamified interface make it a unique and effective way to stay organized. With Memorigi, you can learn new things, track your progress, and ensure you never miss an important deadline.

Spaced repetition system

Gamified interface

Task lists for organizing tasks

Due dates and reminders

Pricing: Free plan available; Pro plan at $3 per month.

Remember The Milk

Remember The Milk is a classic task management app that has been helping users stay organized for over a decade. It allows you to create tasks, set due dates, and organize them into lists. Its simple and intuitive interface makes it easy to use, while its powerful features, such as smart lists and location-based reminders, make it a versatile tool for managing your daily tasks.

Remember The Milk is ideal for users who want a reliable and feature-rich task management app. Its customizable features and integrations with other apps make it a great choice for managing your personal and professional tasks. With Remember The Milk, you can stay organized, track your progress, and ensure you never miss an important deadline.

Smart lists

Location-based reminders

Task lists for organizing tasks

Due dates and reminders

Pricing: Free plan available; Pro plan at $49.99 per year.

Tips For Choosing The Right Reminder App

Consider your needs: What features are most important to you? Do you need collaboration features, habit tracking, or integration with other apps?

What features are most important to you? Do you need collaboration features, habit tracking, or integration with other apps? Try out a few different apps: Most apps offer a free trial or a free plan. Take advantage of these offers to see which app works best for you.

Most apps offer a free trial or a free plan. Take advantage of these offers to see which app works best for you. Read reviews: See what other users have to say about the app.

See what other users have to say about the app. Check for cross-platform compatibility: Ensure the app works on all the devices you use.

Ensure the app works on all the devices you use. Think about ease of use: Choose an app that is intuitive and easy to learn.

Feature Comparison Table

Feature Todoist Google Tasks Microsoft To Do TickTick Any.do Memorigi Remember The Milk Task Lists Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Due Dates Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Reminders Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Collaboration Yes No Yes Yes Yes No Yes Habit Tracking No No No Yes No No No Calendar Integration Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Location-Based Reminders No No No Yes No No Yes Pricing Free / $4/month Free Free Free / $3/month

FAQ

How do I stop reminder software: 7 best apps to use in 2025?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does reminder software: 7 best apps to use in 2025 affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during reminder software: 7 best apps to use in 2025?

Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.

Is a wired method more reliable for reminder software: 7 best apps to use in 2025?

Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.

Related reading