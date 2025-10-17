How To Exit S Mode In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Windows 11 S Mode is a streamlined version of the operating system designed for security and performance. It exclusively runs apps from the Microsoft Store, which can be a great benefit for some users. However, this restriction can also be limiting if you need to use applications not available in the store.

Fortunately, exiting S Mode in Windows 11 is a straightforward process. This guide will walk you through the steps to switch out of S Mode and enjoy the full flexibility of Windows 11.

How Do I Switch Out of S Mode in Windows 11?

1. Open the Activation Settings

Click the Start button.

button. Type “Activation Settings” and press Enter. This will open the Activation settings window.

2. Find the “Switch to Windows 11 Home” or “Switch to Windows 11 Pro” Section

Look for a section that says “Switch to Windows 11 Home” or “Switch to Windows 11 Pro”. The exact wording may vary depending on your current Windows 11 version.

3. Go to the Store

Click the Go to the Store button. This will open the Microsoft Store app.

4. Initiate the Switch

In the Microsoft Store, you should see a page titled “Switch out of S mode”. If not, search for “Switch out of S mode”.

Click the Get button.

5. Confirm the Switch

A confirmation prompt will appear. Click Install .

. Wait for the process to complete. This may take a few minutes.

6. Verify S Mode is Disabled

Once the switch is complete, you’ll see a confirmation message.

You can now install apps from outside the Microsoft Store.

Tips

Ensure you have a stable internet connection throughout the process.

Before switching, consider if you truly need applications outside of the Microsoft Store. S Mode offers enhanced security.

Switching out of S Mode is a one-way process. You cannot switch back.

Understanding the Differences

Here’s a quick comparison between S Mode and regular Windows 11:

Feature S Mode Regular Windows 11 App Installation Microsoft Store only Any source (Store, websites, etc.) Security Enhanced Standard Performance Optimized Can vary depending on installed apps Default Browser Microsoft Edge with Bing as default User-configurable Flexibility Limited Full

Enjoying the Freedom of Full Windows 11

Switching out of S mode unlocks the full potential of Windows 11, allowing you to install any compatible application and customize your system to your liking.

FAQ

Will switching out of S Mode delete my files? No, switching out of S Mode does not delete your files. However, it’s always a good practice to back up your important data before making any significant system changes.

Is it possible to switch back to S Mode after exiting it? No, once you switch out of S Mode, you cannot switch back.

What happens if I encounter an error during the switch? Restart your computer and try the process again. Ensure you have a stable internet connection. If the problem persists, contact Microsoft support.

Does it cost money to switch out of S Mode? No, switching out of S Mode is free.

Why would I want to switch out of S Mode? You might want to switch out of S Mode if you need to use applications that are not available in the Microsoft Store.

