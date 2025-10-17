How To Do A System Restore On Windows 11: Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

System Restore is a powerful feature in Windows 11 that allows you to revert your computer’s system files, installed applications, Windows Registry, and system settings to a previous state. This can be incredibly useful if you’ve encountered problems after installing new software, drivers, or updates, or if your system has become unstable. Performing a system restore can often resolve these issues without affecting your personal files, like documents, pictures, and music.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of performing a system restore on Windows 11, step by step. We’ll cover everything from checking if System Restore is enabled to selecting a restore point and initiating the restoration process, ensuring that you can safely and effectively restore your system to a working state.

How Do I Perform A System Restore On Windows 11?

Checking if System Restore is Enabled

Before you can perform a system restore, you need to ensure that the feature is enabled on your Windows 11 system. Here’s how:

Click on the Start button. Type “Create a restore point” and press Enter. This will open the System Properties window with the System Protection tab selected. In the “Protection Settings” section, check if protection is “On” for your system drive (usually C:). If it’s “Off,” proceed to the next steps to enable it. Select your system drive (usually C:) and click Configure. Select Turn on system protection. Adjust the “Max Usage” slider to allocate disk space for restore points. A good starting point is 5-10% of your drive’s capacity. Click Apply, then OK.

Creating a System Restore Point (Optional but Recommended)

While Windows 11 automatically creates restore points periodically, it’s always a good idea to create one manually before making significant changes to your system, such as installing new software or drivers.

Follow steps 1 and 2 above to open the System Properties window with the System Protection tab selected. Click Create. Enter a descriptive name for the restore point (e.g., “Before installing new graphics driver”). Click Create. Wait for the restore point to be created. Click Close when the process is complete.

Performing the System Restore

Now that you’ve confirmed System Restore is enabled (and optionally created a manual restore point), you can proceed with the restoration process.

Click on the Start button. Type “Create a restore point” and press Enter. Click System Restore. Click Next on the System Restore welcome screen. Select a restore point from the list. If you don’t see the restore point you’re looking for, check the “Show more restore points” box. Click Scan for affected programs to see which programs and drivers will be affected by the restore. This will give you an idea of what you might need to reinstall afterward. Click Close after the scan is complete. Click Next. Confirm your restore point selection and click Finish. Click Yes when prompted to confirm that you want to start the system restore.

Important: Once the restore process begins, it cannot be interrupted.

Your computer will restart and begin the system restore process. This may take some time. After the restore process is complete, your computer will restart again, and you’ll be presented with a message indicating whether the restore was successful.

Tips

Back up your important data: Although System Restore doesn’t typically affect personal files, it’s always wise to back up your important documents, photos, and other data before performing a system restore.

Although System Restore doesn’t typically affect personal files, it’s always wise to back up your important documents, photos, and other data before performing a system restore. Note any recent changes: Before starting the restore, make a note of any recent software installations or system changes you’ve made. This will help you remember what you might need to reinstall or reconfigure after the restore is complete.

Before starting the restore, make a note of any recent software installations or system changes you’ve made. This will help you remember what you might need to reinstall or reconfigure after the restore is complete. Run System Restore in Safe Mode: If you’re having trouble performing a system restore from within Windows, you can try running it in Safe Mode. To do this, restart your computer and repeatedly press the F8 key (or Shift+F8) during startup to access the Advanced Boot Options menu. Select “Safe Mode” and then follow the steps above to perform the restore.

System Restored: What’s Next?

After successfully completing a system restore on Windows 11, take a moment to verify that your system is functioning as expected. Check if the issues you were experiencing before the restore are resolved. If you scanned for affected programs, reinstall any necessary applications or drivers.

FAQ

What happens if System Restore fails? If System Restore fails, it will typically revert back to its previous state. You can try selecting a different restore point or troubleshooting the issue further.

Does System Restore delete my files? No, System Restore does not delete your personal files, such as documents, pictures, and music. However, it will remove any programs and drivers that were installed after the selected restore point.

How often should I create a restore point? It’s recommended to create a restore point before making any significant changes to your system, such as installing new software, drivers, or updates. You can also create restore points periodically, such as once a month.

Where are System Restore points stored? System Restore points are stored on your system drive (usually C:) in a hidden folder called “System Volume Information.”

Can I undo a System Restore? Yes, if you’re not satisfied with the results of a System Restore, you can undo it by performing another System Restore and selecting the “Undo System Restore” option.

Restore Point Comparison

Feature System Restore Backup and Restore (Windows 7) Scope System files, registry settings, installed apps Entire system image File Impact No impact on personal files Can include personal files Use Case Reverting system changes Full system recovery Storage Required Less storage More storage

