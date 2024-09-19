Best Spy Apps You Will Definitely Want to Use: Track Phones and Social Media

Using a phone spy app now and again can be necessary if you’re dealing with unruly teens or constantly worrying about your spouse. After all, being able to sleep soundly at night, knowing that your loved ones are 100% safe, is invaluable. I tested 15 tools and narrowed down 6 of the very best spy apps for Android and iPhone. Read on to see which is the best for you.

6 Best Spy Apps in 2024

First things first, I don’t recommend free spyware apps. If a phone spy app is free, then there’s a strong chance something will go wrong. Either the person will know they are being tracked, the tracking itself will show incorrect data, or it won’t work at all. That being said, the apps I tested will cost you $39.99 (on average), giving you access to lots of great features.

1. uMobix – Overall Best Spy App for Android and iOS

uMobix is a solid phone spy app that lets you keep an eye on what your child is up to on their devices, really giving you some peace of mind. It offers over 40 features, including tracking popular apps and social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and more.

What I like best about uMobix is its variety of options. You can see all incoming and outgoing calls, with details like timestamps, duration, and caller info. You can also view and save all the photos and videos from the device.

Its real-time GPS tracking lets you see where your child is and check their location history. Plus, the keylogger feature records everything typed on the device, including passwords, giving you a full picture of their online activities.

Pros Cons Tracks calls, messages, social media, and location. For iOS devices, syncing can be slow – up to 24 hours – compared to real-time updates Data refreshes every 10 seconds. Needs physical access to install on Android devices, but only iCloud credentials for iOS devices Quick setup, usually around five minutes, with no tech skills needed All data is stored in a user-friendly dashboard 14-day money-back guarantee Free trial and demo

uMobix is a top choice for parents because it offers a comprehensive set of features at a great price. With real-time updates and detailed tracking, it gives you a thorough view of your child’s digital life without breaking the bank.

It’s a great tool for modern parental control, helping you keep your child safe online.

2. SpyBubblePro – Best Spy App for Couples

If you’re thinking about keeping a close eye on your partner’s phone without them knowing, you might want to check out SpyBubble. This phone spy app is packed with features that give you a lot of insight into what’s happening on their device.

SpyBubble lets you track their location in real time, so you always know where they are. It also monitors social media, letting you see messages, calls, and media from apps like Discord and Duo.

There’s also a keylogger to track everything they type and a feature to recover deleted data. Moreover, you can control the device remotely. This lets you block websites, restrict apps, and tweak settings from your own phone.

Pros Cons Covers pretty much everything you’d need for monitoring. It’s not free, so you’ll need to budget for a subscription. Data stored on secure servers in the European Economic Area. You’ll need brief physical access to the device for setup. It works with both iOS and Android. 15% discount for new users. Works in stealth mode (undetectable).

In short, SpyBubble offers a bunch of tools and is pretty easy to use. If you’re looking for a discreet way to monitor your partner’s phone activity, it’s a good choice, balancing detailed tracking with affordability.

3. GEOfinder.mobi – Best for Anonymous GPS Tracking by Phone Number

GEOfinder is a handy tool that lets you track the location of any cell phone, no matter where it is in the world. Just type in a phone number, and GEOfinder will pinpoint its location on a map.

It works with any phone and network, and you don’t need to install anything, which makes it super easy to use. Plus, you can track numbers without revealing who you are, so your own privacy stays intact.

Pros Cons It’s compatible with any phone model and network worldwide. The person you’re tracking has to click a link in an SMS, or it won’t work. You can track a location without anyone knowing it’s you. Every update needs another SMS, so there’s no continuous access. No need to mess with apps or software installation. It comes with cool features like an IP logger, WiFi tracker, VPN checker, and free carrier lookup. Anonymous

Its combination of features, user privacy, and simplicity makes GEOfinder my pick for reliable location tracking. Its ability to check IP addresses, WiFi networks, and VPNs gives you more detailed information than other tracking tools.

4. LocationTracker – Best for Real-Time Location Tracking Remotely

If you’re looking for a simple way to keep tabs on your loved ones, friends, or coworkers, LocationTracker is an excellent solution. It’s a web-based phone spy app that lets you anonymously track someone’s location using just their phone number.

With features like GPS tracking, IP logging, WiFi tracking, and even VPN detection, it gives you real-time, detailed info about where someone’s located. The best part? There’s no need to install anything. Simply type in the phone number, and you’re good to go.

It’s also possible to send a location request via any social media or messaging app directly, if you don’t know the person’s phone number. Furthermore, you can attach a picture to your tracking request, and the app will generate a tracking link for it. Then, this link will be sent via SMS or other messaging service.

Pros Cons It keeps your tracking activity private. The person you’re tracking needs to click a link for it to work. You don’t have to download any apps. It can’t track phones without a working SIM card. It works no matter where the phone is. It pinpoints locations within about 5 meters.

What makes LocationTracker stand out is how easy it is to use. You get accurate location details without the hassle of installing anything, which makes it perfect for quick and discreet tracking.

It’s designed to keep your data secure so you can use it without worrying about you or the target’s info getting leaked. Plus, it works worldwide, so no matter where the person you’re tracking is, you get accurate results quickly.

5. Spyic.pro – User-Friendly Spy App for Stealthy Monitoring

If you’re looking to keep an eye on your kids, spouse, or employees, Spyic is another viable option. The phone spy app monitors messages, tracks locations, and keeps tabs on social media, all while being discreet. It works on both Android and iOS, and is very affordable at just $12.49 per month.

Pros Cons Easy to install and use. Some features are limited on iOS. Tracks messages, locations, and app usage. You need physical access to Android devices for initial installation. Runs in stealth mode, so it’s hard to detect. Doesn’t need jailbreaking or rooting. Screenshot reporting.

Spyic combines stealth, functionality, and ease-of-use, making it a top pick among the monitoring apps I’ve reviewed. It’s also backed up by the support of over a million people in 190+ countries.

I find it excels at tracking messages, locations, and social media. So, if you need a dependable way to monitor someone, Spyic makes the cut.

6. Xnspy.pro – Best Spy App for Social Media

If you’re hunting for a strong social media tracker, XNSPY stands out the most by monitoring more than 12 apps, including WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram, and more. It’s been getting some solid praise from users, and I personally find its interface to be one of the more visually appealing and user-friendly.

From screenshots and screen recording social media apps to accessing multimedia files, there are lots of features you might not find elsewhere. You can also access emails and monitor GPS location.

It works on both Android and iOS, so it’s a great pick, whether you want to keep an eye on your kids or manage your team across a range of devices.

Pros Cons Supports call and ambient recordings, real-time GPS tracking, and tracks over 12 social media apps. You’ll need to physically access the device to install the app, which could be a bit of a hassle. Takes screenshots and screen recordings, and you can even control the device remotely. The range of features available depends on the OS. The app runs quietly in the background, so it stays hidden and doesn’t tip off the person being monitored. It has an ongoing 40% off discount.

XNSPY is a strong contender thanks to its mix of advanced features and easy-to-use design. It’s got you covered with tracking locations, social media activity, and calls, plus remote control options. With its affordability and decent customer support, it’s a solid choice for effective mobile monitoring.

How I Chose the Best Spy Apps

When you’re picking a spy app, you need to consider what you personally need and what features are important to you. Each of my top picks excel in different areas, but I focussed on the following:

Installation – Whether the app requires physical access to the subject’s device, can be used via phone number, and the process of gaining remote access. The former might be the best option for parents monitoring their younger kids or employers monitoring employees, while the latter is better suited to tracking spouses or targets that you don’t want to know are being ‘spied on’.

Features – It’s one thing to be able to track location, but the best apps combine different features, such as social media and call monitoring, remote access, screenshots and recordings, and keylogging.

Anonymity and Security – The best spy apps run in the background without obvious interference on the subject’s device. At the same time, the data you access needs to be secure from third-party snoopers that might want to use it for more nefarious purposes.

Cross-device Support – If you’re tracking more than one person, chances are they aren’t all going to be using the same device. For the most part, I chose spy apps that work on both iOS and Android, even if the feature set differs slightly between the two.

Ease-of-use – For an app to make the list, it needed to be relatively easy to set up and use. The best apps provide real-time or regularly updated info, good location visuals, and intuitive interfaces, rather than confusing data dumps, lag, or broken features.

Pricing – The best apps all cost money, but I focussed on those that are affordable without compromising features and performance. Some expensive apps promise the world but fall short, while free apps tend to be highly limited or just not function at all.

How to use uMobix

To give a taste of how these apps work, let’s use uMobix as an example:

1. Create an account on the uMobix website and choose a subscription plan that meets your needs.

2. For Android devices, take the target device and install the uMobix software, following the prompts that appear on the screen.

3. For iOS devices, provide the iCloud credentials for the target device.

4. Log in to your uMobix dashboard and begin monitoring target devices.

5. On the homepage you’ll find summaries of locations, frequent calls and SMSs, most visited sites and socials, and more. On the left you’ll find all the parent links to dig into calls and messages, socials, media, web browsing, and more.

Wrap-up

Overall, uMobix is a perfect spy app to keep tabs on someone’s online activity without spending a fortune. It is highly rated on Trustpilot and review sites, and I found its dashboard very easy to use.

SpyBubblePro is great for keeping an eye on someone discreetly, like a partner, or for personal use, while GEOfinder and LocationTracker are ideal if you just want basic location tracking with no frills.

Spyic.pro strikes a good balance between ease of use and effective monitoring, making it a solid choice for both parenting and workplace situations. And XNSPY is awesome for its advanced features and social media monitoring.

Ultimately, the best spy apps for you will depend on what you need to track and how detailed or subtle you want to be. Weighing the pros and cons of each app should help you find the one that fits your needs while keeping privacy in mind.