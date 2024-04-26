Google Maps Needs Location Access - How To Enable It?

Dennis Otieno 

Google Maps needs location access

Google Maps needs location access to work properly. This helps it give you up-to-date directions, traffic news, and info about places nearby. If it’s not enabled, you’ll get an error message.

Here’s how to fix it!

Enable Location Permissions for Google Maps

I’ll use Windows 10 for this example:

  1. Go to Google Maps and tap the location icon at the bottom right corner.
Location icon
  1. Google will prompt you to allow it to know your location. Click Allow.
Allow access
  1. The blue dot should indicate your current location.
Exact location

Allow Location Access While Using the App

Here’s how to do it:

  1. In your device’s settings, scroll down and select “Privacy & Security.
Privacy & Security
  1. Tap “Location Services.”
Location services
  1. Select “Google Maps.”
Google Maps
  1. Tick “While Using the App” to grant location access.
Select while using the app

Anytime you open the app, it’ll have access to your location.

Calibrate Google Maps

By calibrating Google Maps, you’ll be able to pinpoint your exact location more accurately. Follow the below steps:

  1. Open Google Maps and click the blue dot.
Blue dot location
  1. Tap “Calibrate.”
Calibrate
  1. Tilt and move your device to resemble the shape shown in the screenshot below and press done.
Tilt and move your device

Now, Google Maps has access to your exact location.

If these didn’t work, you should:

  • Update the Google Maps app: Go to the app store on your device, search for Google Maps, and tap “Update” if available.
  • Check internet connectivity: Open a web browser or try using another app that requires internet access to see if you’re connected.
  • Restart your device: Press and hold the power button, then select “Restart” or “Reboot” from the menu that appears.
  • Clear Cache and data: Go to your device’s settings, find the “Apps” or “Applications” section, locate Google Maps, and then select “Clear Cache” and “Clear Data.”
  • Reinstall the Google Maps app: Long-press on the app icon until options appear, then select “Uninstall.” Go to the app store and reinstall Google Maps.
  • Contact Google Maps: Visit the Google Maps Help Center online for assistance.

In a nutshell, Google Maps needs location access to work well. When you allow and handle location access properly, you can make your navigation better while still keeping your privacy in check.

Dennis Otieno

